‘Cara e Coragem’: find out what is the relationship between Regina and Kaká Bezerra | come around

Find out about the relationship between Regina (Mel Lisboa) and Kaká Bezerra (Kaysar Dadour) in ‘Cara e Coragem’ — Photo: Publicity/TV Globo
The ex-couple’s reunion takes place during a visit by the advisor and Leonardo (Ícaro Silva) to Coragem.com.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Kaká Bezerra is surprised to see Regina (Mel Lisboa) again — Photo: TV Globo
“Regininha Cambito?”, he says when he sees her again.
“Kaka Hallelujah!”, she replies, surprised.
Summary of ‘Cara e Courage’: Chapters from August 08 to 13
Regina’s fiancé, Leo reacts to intimacy, while Kaka and Regina talk. The Gusmão heir, visibly jealous, wants to know where they know each other from.
“We used to be neighbors in Guaratiba. Regininha Cambito”, says the stuntman, looking at her legs. “It’s changed over time, bless God!” he exults.
At ease, Regina also explains the ex’s nickname:
“Kaka was all wrong! A sliver of people, donkey… He got the test questions wrong, he got all over his skateboard. When he got one right, the class shouted: hallelujah!”
Noticing the disapproving looks of the groom, Regina resumes the pose and starts talking to Kaká with detachment.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Leonardo (Ícaro Silva) is jealous of Regina (Mel Lisboa) and Kaká Bezerra (Kaysar Dadour) — Photo: TV Globo
Alone with Regina, Leo scolds her and she sneers:
“Oh, no. Jealousy now, Leo? It’s ridiculous for you to be jealous of a guy I haven’t seen in centuries. Years and years separate me from all the memories of Guaratiba. Kaka only brings me a past that I hate. hardness, lack of money.”
Leo insists on knowing if Regina and Kaká have ever had a relationship and she denies it, while Kaká tells friends at the agency that the advisor was his first girlfriend.
The scenes will air in this Wednesday’s chapter, 8/10, of Cara e Courage.
10 Aug
Wednesday
Jonathan backs out of his date with Anita. Marcinha sees Renan kissing with Isis in a hidden place and is shocked. Regina recognizes Kaká Bezerra, and Leonardo is jealous. Regina and Kaká were boyfriends in their teens. Ítalo believes that Danilo is involved in Clarice’s death. Moa says that Andréa can help with Chiquinho’s custody process, and Pat pretends to be excited. Danilo finds the wiretap that Ítalo put in his office. Andréa tells Ricardo about her great relationship with Moa and Chiquinho. Rebeca follows Danilo. Pat tells Moa that she broke up with Alfredo.
