cast, premiere, story and everything you need to know about Globo’s new soap opera

with the end of “Beyond Illusion”the new plot of the 6pm Rede Globo it will be “Mar do Sertão”https:\/\/br.bolavip.com/mar-do-sertao-t242670. With the premiere scheduled for august 22the telenovela promises to mix a lot of humor with a romantic cliché, which takes place, as the title reveals, in the Brazilian backlands.

Direction

The new one will produce Mario Teixeira, known for writing “O Cravo e a Rosa” alongside Walcyr Carrasco. Teixeira also shared the authorship of “I Love Paraisópolis” with Alcides Nogueira. Recently, he produced the work “O Tempo Não Para”. The director will be Allan Fitermanfrom “The More Life, the Better”.

The story

Classic and already seen in several works. “Mar do Sertão” will tell the story of Zé Paulino (Sérgio Guizé), targeted by a frame and presumed dead due to a plan of little talk (Renato Goes). The villain does everything to marry the bride of Joe, Candoca (Isadora Cruz). The good guy survives the attack and appears, in the second phase of the plot, years later. Upon returning to the city of Canta Pedra, he sees many changes and discovers that his beloved is married to his enemy.

Another plot of the novel will be the dispute for land. Tertulio (José de Abreu) ​​is the owner of the only reservoir in the region and wants to expand his business. For this, he has the help of the mayor of Canta Pedra, Bodo Sabbat (Welder Rodrigues), who does everything he can to buy the lands of Timbo (Enrique Díaz), a smart and good-natured man.

Cast

In addition to Sérgio Guizé, Isadora Cruz, Renato Góes, José de Abre, Enrique Díaz and Welder Rodrigues“Sea of ​​the Sertão” will have Debora Bloch and Therdelli Lima, two villains of the plot. In addition to them, Caio Blat, Érico Brás, Quitéria Kelly, Titina Medeiros, José Dumont, Lucas Galvino, Sara Vidal and many other names will be in the soap opera.