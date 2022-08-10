CBF has a list of 18 Brazilians ‘the best potential in the world’; see names and which teams dominate

CBF’s base coordinator, Branco revealed that the Center for Research and Analysis of the Brazilian team has a list of potential names

The Research and Analysis Center at Brazilian Team has a list with 18 potential names to become the world’s best in the future. The material was revealed by Whitefour-time world champion in 1994 and current base coordinator of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

“We have a plan for the 2030 generation. The objective is to form well and with a victorious spirit. The generations that come from Brazilian football are spectacular. Everyday gives me confidence. The training we do at Granja Comary and the individual quality of each athlete give this certainty”, he told Newspaper.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

See the list of 18 names below:

Rodrygo (striker, Real Madrid )

Martinelli (striker, Arsenal )

Yuri Alberto (striker, Corinthians )

Kaio Jorge (striker, Juventus )

Reinier (midfielder, Real Madrid)

Lazarus (half, Flamengo )

Marcos Leonardo (striker, saints )

Matheus Martins (striker, Fluminense )

Patrick (left-back, Sao Paulo )

Vinicius Tobias (right-back, Real Madrid)

Andrey (half, Vasco )

Angelo (striker, Santos)

Vitor Roque (striker, Atletico-PR )

Nathan Ribeiro (striker, Guild )

Matheus Gonçalves (midfielder, Flamengo)

Endrick (striker, palm trees )

Pedrinho (midfielder, Corinthians)

Luis Guilherme (midfielder, Palmeiras)

The last time Brazil had a representative as the best in the world was in 2007 with Kaka. At that time, the 18 selected had not even started their careers as professionals. The bets are for the 2026 and 2030 cycles of the world Cup.

On the other hand, some names that are also treated as potential best in the world are not on the list. are the cases of Neymar and Vinicius Jr.who already have a consolidated career in Europe.

“We started to open up the observation field. We need to have general control of the market because we work on all selections. We need to have a good line of work because Brazil is a granary. The base has always been the way out for Brazilian football. We have everything monitored, but the pandemic has damaged a lot because we can’t travel. We have an online tool for that, but on-site is always better. You see what the athlete is like, talk to people at his club, with family members…”, added Branco.