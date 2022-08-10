Ceará announces the hiring of striker Jô, ex-Corinthians

O Ceará announced on the night of this Tuesday, 9, the hiring of striker Jô. The athlete will defend Alvinegro de Porangabuçu until the end of the season. In the current window, Grandpa has already signed with Rigonato, Vásquez and Castilho.

Before arriving in Ceará, Jô defended Corinthians from 2020 until part of the current season, when he had his contract terminated by mutual agreement after episodes of indiscipline. There were 22 goals scored in 105 matches. His first spell at Timão took place in 2017, when he scored 25 goals. For the next two years, the striker played for Japan’s Nagoya Grampus. Before playing for the São Paulo team, Jô defended Atlético-MG and Internacional in Brazil.

In all these years of his career, Jô also defended the Brazilian team and was champion of the 2013 Confederations Cup with hopscotch.

Jô arrives in Ceará with the expectation of assisting in the production of goals for the team currently commanded by Marquinhos Santos, as numbers show a drop in the alvinegro attack with the current commander. Vovô currently competes in the Copa Sudamericana and the Série A of the Brasileirão.

