Ceará recorded in July the highest number of deaths by police intervention in two years

About two weeks ago, teenager Paulo Vitor died during a police intervention that took place in the Mondubim neighborhood of Fortaleza. The case shocked residents, but it was not the only one. According to data from the Secretary of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS), released this Tuesday, 9, only last July Ceará recorded 22 deaths of this nature. Index is the highest recorded in two years.

According to a report published on the ministry’s website, between January and July of this year there were 91 deaths as a result of actions by state agents. The number is higher than that recorded in the same period of 2021 (85), and lower only than that identified in the same time interval in 2020 (104).

In the monthly comparison, the month of July was the month with the highest number of deaths due to police intervention this year (22), followed by May (15), March (14) and January (14). THE PEOPLE analyzed previous reports and, according to statistics, July was only behind the month of April 2020, when there were 35 deaths of this nature.

About the subject









In other words, last month Ceará had the highest rate of deaths from police intervention ever identified in the last two years. For researcher Ricardo Moura, from the Laboratory for the Study of Violence (LEV) at the Federal University of Ceará (UFC), the fact is strange.

Moura recalls the riot of the Military Police and the beginning of the isolation measures of the pandemic in Ceará, both moments lived in 2020, and which had an impact on public safety. According to the researcher, he says that there is currently no “abnormal” situation of this magnitude in the state, which could have led to this result.

“It is a number that draws a lot of attention, because it is a very high number, in a situation in which there was no event, no fact that generated an abnormality”, points out the specialist.

The data are part of the Lethal and Intentional Violent Crimes (CVLI) statistics, which encompass the sum of crimes of Intentional Homicide/Feminicide, Bodily Injury followed by Death and Robbery followed by Death (Latrocinio). In all, the month of July registered 257 shares of this size, the third highest result this year.

Victims profile: black and brown youths

The survey does not provide specifics regarding the profile of the victims, nor does it detail the occurrences. However, according to Ricardo, people who live in vulnerable areas, black and brown youth, are the most affected by the interventions.

For the researcher, this segment of the population already has a “social stigma”, which leaves them at the mercy of the police due to their physical characteristics. “There’s a recent history of cases in which people were killed, they weren’t necessarily guilty or reacted, and yet they were killed. What we see is that justice in this case, the process is still very slow and doesn’t give the answer that society needs”, he points out.

The most recent case of death by police intervention in Fortaleza was that of teenager Paulo Vitor, only 16 years old. A resident of the Mondubim neighborhood, the young man had gone out to buy toothpaste and ended up being hit by police officers who were in an occurrence. The case shocked residents.

About the subject









“Social control has to be more rigorous over the actions of the Police, because they are irreparable losses, they are families that destructure, it is a pain that never goes away”, the researcher also emphasizes. He also highlights the need to punish police officers who carry out this type of action, as they also compromise the institution’s image.

In the survey, the SSPDS points out that “deaths resulting from Police Intervention are not considered intentional, as they exclude illegality”. That is, they are actions with elements that remove the illegality of the acts.

THE PEOPLE searched the folder to get more information about how the incidents occurred and what happened to the police officers involved. However, as of the closing of this report, there has been no response.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags