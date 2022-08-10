Ceará vs São Paulo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | south american cup

The first game had a 1-0 tricolor victory at Morumbi. The advantage of the tie belongs to the São Paulo team. Ceará need to win by at least two goals difference to advance. If they win by one, the decision will be on penalties.

Vozão goes to the field after a draw against Botafogo for the Brasileirão Serie A. If in the national championship the team has not won for three matches, the knockout of the international tournament brings the real opportunity of, at home, with the support of the fans, Alvinegro advance to the stage. Even because the only game lost in the South American was the last one, against Tricolor itself.

In a bad campaign in the Brazilian, São Paulo started to prioritize the cups of Brazil and South America. The last one is the one in which the board and coaching staff see more chance of a title and, therefore, gained importance after coach Rogério Ceni selected reserves throughout the group stage. At Castelão, Ceni will have the best players at his disposal.

Ceará – coach: Marquinhos Santos

Ceará will have important absences. On the sides, Nino is suspended, and Pacheco is in transition. Michel Macedo and Victor Luís will be the substitutes, respectively. The 12th player is guaranteed presence. There are already more than 50,000 fans confirmed for the Sudamericana duel.

hanging: Victor Luis.

who is out: Nino Paraíba is suspended after receiving the third yellow card. Bruno Pacheco is transitioning; Diego Rigonato, Jhon Vásquez, Cléber and Lindoso are in the medical department.

Possible team: João Ricardo; Michel Macedo, Messias, Luiz Otávio, Victor Luís; Richard Coelho, Richardson, Vina; Mendoza, Lima and Ze Roberto.

Sao Paulo – coach: Rogério Ceni

São Paulo will have full strength again after coach Rogério Ceni spares players in the Brazilian, against Flamengo, on Saturday. It is likely that Alisson, away from the team for two months, will reinforce the squad, but that he will start the match on the bench.

who is out: Rafinha (right thigh strain), Arboleda (left ankle surgery), Luan (left thigh surgery), Caio (right knee surgery), Jandrei (back trauma) and André Anderson (muscle pain).

Possible team: Felipe Alves; Diego Costa, Miranda and Leo; Igor Vinicius (Galoppo), Gabriel Neves, Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes and Reinaldo (Welington); Luciano and Calleri.

