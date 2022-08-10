Ceni x Ceará: coach has 44% success against Sudamericana rival | south american cup

As a coach, Rogério Ceni has a 44% success rate against Ceará. In all, there were 21 games, with seven wins for each side and seven draws.. The two duel again this Wednesday for the Sudamericana.
In the history between Ceará and the coach, the first game was on March 4, 2018, when Ceni commanded Fortaleza. Lost by 2 to 0 for the Cearense Championship.
Rogério Ceni during São Paulo vs Ceará — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
Since then, there have been another twenty matches. Of the 21, Ceni commanded Fortaleza in 16, Flamengo in one and São Paulo in three. In addition to the Cruise in one.
Rogério Ceni commands Tricolor against Ceará – Photo: Thiago Gadelha
- 7 wins for Ceará
- 7 draws
- 7 wins by Ceni
If we take into account only Arena Castelão games, the total number of duels is 17, given that most of the games were when Ceni commanded Fortaleza, which also plays for Castelão..
ROGÉRIO CENI IN SÃO PAULO
- Sao Paulo 1×0 Ceara | 2022 South American
- Sao Paulo 2×2 Ceara | 2022 Serie A
- Sao Paulo 1×1 Ceara | 2021 Serie A
ROGÉRIO CENI IN FLAMENGO
- Flamengo 0x2 Ceará | 2020 Serie A
ROGÉRIO CENI ON THE CRUISE
- Ceará 0x0 Cruzeiro | 2019 Serie A
ROGÉRIO CENI IN FORTALEZA
- Fortaleza 1×0 Ceará | Ceará 2020
- Ceará 1×2 Fortaleza | Ceará 2020
- Ceará 1×0 Fortaleza | 2020 Serie A
- Fortaleza 0x1 Ceará | Northeast Cup 2020
- Ceará 1×2 Fortaleza | Ceará 2020
- Fortaleza 1×1 Ceará | Northeast Cup 2020
- Fortaleza 1×0 Ceará | 2019 Serie A
- Ceará 2×1 Fortaleza | 2019 Serie A
- Ceará 0x1 Fortaleza | Ceará 2019
- Fortaleza 2×0 Ceará | Ceará 2019
- Ceará 1×1 Fortaleza | Northeast Cup 2019
- Fortaleza 0x0 Ceará | Ceará 2019
- Fortaleza 1×2 Ceará | Ceará 2018
- Ceará 2×1 Fortaleza | Ceará 2018
- Fortaleza 1×1 Ceará | Ceará 2018
- Fortaleza 0x2 Ceará | Ceará 2018
This Wednesday, São Paulo, by Rogério Ceni, and Ceará, meet again for the 22nd time. The ball rolls in Castelão at 19:15. In the first leg, São Paulo won 1-0 at Morumbi. Ceni has the advantage of a draw. Grandpa needs to win by two goals difference to advance. If they win by a goal difference, the decision will be on penalties. O ge tracks all the details of the match in real time.
Dorival Júnior and Rogério Ceni greet each other in São Paulo vs Ceará — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
Flamengo Ceará Rogério Ceni Maracanã — Photo: ANDRÉ DURÃO