check out 7 types of risky preparations

Nothing more practical and comfortable than picking up your cell phone and ordering delicious food for delivery. The problem is that not all food arrives at your house as it should. Check out 7 food options to avoid ordering in delivery.

Foods you should avoid ordering for delivery

1 – French fries

In fact, almost any type of frying may not be a good idea to order for delivery. The fries always arrive withered and soaked in oil. Part of the problem is with the packaging, but the very nature of the potato chips will do that to her.

2 eggs

Eggs are one of the foods that require the most care when storing and preparing. Any contamination can pose a big problem. It’s not worth ordering eggs for delivery unless it comes very quickly.

3 – Mexican Nachos

Here, the problem is the same as for fries, since nachos without crisps are not very appetizing dishes. At least, most people think he loses his fun that way.

4 – Smoothies are not good for delivery

Smoothies are best enjoyed straight from the blender. By the time your drink arrives at your house, it may be hot, not creamy, or just plain tasteless. Ice cream can obviously be a tricky thing to indulge in, actually.

5 – Breaded or breaded dishes

Normally, when ordering breaded or breaded food, you should be prepared not to eat a dry dish. This type of preparation is usually soaked in oil.

6 – Ordering broth in delivery is risky

Broths tend to spill inside the delivery package or simply get cold and completely lose their purpose. So avoid this type of takeout food.

7 – Raw foods

Any kind of raw food must be stored very well to avoid contamination. Unless you really trust the restaurant, avoid ordering this type of food for delivery.