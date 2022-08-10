Check the results of Itaú, Bradesco, Santander and BTG

× Photo: JoelFotos/Pixabay

Large private banks have already released their results for the second quarter of 2022. In this Special Report, we will talk about Itaú, Bradesco, Santander and BTG Pactual. Find out who was better.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4)

The largest bank in Latin America reported a profit of BRL 7.7 billionan increase of 17% compared to the same period of the previous year, with a return on equity (ROE) of 20.8%, a very high figure.

The coverage ratio (reserve for bad debts) closed the quarter 14% below the first quarter of 2022. If it maintained the same level of provision, normalized income would be R$ 4.4 billion. However, the bank led by the Setubal family has an excess of provisions higher than what is required by the Central Bank, by 34%, which we consider to be quite conservative.

The bank’s equity grew by R$6.7 billion, reaching a total of R$160.7 billion, the largest increase in comparison with large private banks.

In general, we see the result as the best among traditional banks.

Santander (SANB11)

The Spanish controlling bank reported a profit of BRL 4 billionin line with the same period of the previous year, with a return on equity of 20.8%.

In terms of quality, Santander ended up surprising with a better coverage ratio compared to the previous quarter, of 224%. It was a 9% growth in the reserve for losses compared to the previous quarter, when the ratio was 215%.

However, the improvement in the number occurred because the bank renegotiated BRL 31.7 billion with clients with risk of default, thus improving the level of default by its clientele.

The supplementary provision was 10% above the regulatory required by the Central Bank at the quarter end and 3.3% below the last result presented. Thus, if the additional provision level is maintained, Santander’s normalized profit would be R$3 billion.

The bank’s equity grew by R$1.1 billion, reaching a total of R$80 billion. This increase was not in line with the institution’s profit, due to the mark-to-market of the public bond portfolio – which should perform better in the third quarter, with the drop in long interest rates that we are seeing in Brazil.

Bradesco (BBDC3)

Bradesco’s results reported a profit of BRL 7.1 billionan 11% expansion compared to the same period in 2021. ROE was 18.1%.

The coverage ratio for bad debts closed the second quarter of 2022 at 218%, down 27% compared to the previous quarter, which was 235%. If the financial institution had maintained the same coverage ratio, the profit for the second quarter of 2022 would have been R$3.2 billion. Bradesco’s supplementary provision is 18% above what the Central Bank requires.

The bank’s equity grew by R$1.6 billion, reaching a total of R$154 billion. As in the case of Santander, the increase was not in line with the institution’s profit due to the mark-to-market of the public securities portfolio. Following the same rationale above, this portfolio should perform better in the third quarter, with the drop in long interest rates that we are seeing in Brazil.

BTG Pactual (BPAC11)

This Tuesday morning (9), the largest investment bank in Latin America released the result for the second quarter of 2022: profit of BRL 2.2 billion, an increase of 27% compared to the same period of the previous year. ROE was 21.6%.

BTG maintained a high level of profitability, in line with the first quarter of 2022; revenues grew 20% and reached R$ 4 billion. This was driven by the interest-linked segments, which are the bank’s equity parts allocated to public debt: they were, of course, benefited by the rise in interest rates. Another area that had an important increase was the credit sector, which is mostly dedicated to large companies.

Shareholders’ equity totaled R$41.4 billion in the period, an annual growth of 18%. Finally, the coverage ratio was 228%, well above the 166% reported in 1Q21.

We observed the BTG result as positive.

João AbdouniCNPI analyst at Inv Publications.

