China announces that it has found a new virus of animal origin – Revista Globo Rural

China has announced that it has detected human infection with a new type of virus of animal origin. henipavirus It is a disease transmitted mainly by fruit bats. There are already 35 human cases, detected by a scientific study, in the Chinese provinces of Shandong and Henan, none of them serious, reports the country’s state press.

Fruit bat (Photo: Istock: Rocha)

Between the symptoms of zoonosis are: cough, fever, tiredness, loss of appetite, headaches, muscle aches, nausea and irritability. According to information published by scientists from China and Singapore inNew England Journal of Medicine, the discovery of the virus was made through saliva samples from patients who had recent direct contact with animals. The researchers reveal that of the 35 carriers, 26 manifested symptoms.

According to the state-run newspaper Global Times, the fruit bat is known to be the main host of Hendra virus (HeV) and Nipah virus (NiV). The animal also transmits the disease to humans. The paper claims that cases of human-to-human transmission have yet to be detected, although studies indicate that such a possibility exists.

Henipavirus is considered one of the main emerging causes of the increase in zoonoses cases in the Asia-Pacific region. For the World Health Organization (WHO), the disease is classified as level 4, with an estimated fatality rate between 40% and 75%, a rate higher than that of covid-19.

