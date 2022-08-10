China Discovers Potentially Fatal New Virus; 35 people infected

China has discovered a potentially fatal new virus believed to have been transmitted to humans by shrews, according to reports.

The Langya Henipavirus, known as “Langya,” has infected 35 people, although no one has died or suffered a serious illness, according to the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control.

Twenty-six of the patients were afflicted with flu-like symptoms, including fever, tiredness, cough, headache and vomiting.

The new virus belongs to the Henipavirus family, which has two previously identified viruses, the Hendra virus and the Nipah virus, which do not have a vaccine and in severe cases can have a mortality rate of up to 75%, according to the World Health Organization.

So far, the virus has been found in China’s Shandong and Henan provinces, and human-to-human transmission has yet to be reported, he says. The Taipei Times.

The development of the new henipavirus also appeared in a study titled “A zoonotic henipavirus in febrile patients in China,” published in the New England Journal of Medicine last week.

“There was no close contact or history of exposure common among the patients, which suggests that infection in the human population may be sporadic,” the study said.

The study found that of 25 species of small wild animals tested, the virus was found predominantly in shrews (27%) and stated that it was “a finding that suggests the shrew may be a natural reservoir of LayV”.