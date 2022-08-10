City hall confirms payment of national nursing floor

Mayor Marco Antônio Lage determined that the municipal departments of Health, Administration and Planning, together with the Attorney General’s Office of the Municipality, adopt the necessary measures to guarantee the payment of the National Nursing Floor to municipal servers. In June, the mayor had already publicly signed the commitment, announcing to representatives of the categories that Itabira would be one of the first cities to fulfill the floor.

Enacted by the Presidency of the Republic and published in the Official Gazette on the 5th, Law 14.434/2022 establishes the national salary floor for nurses, nursing technicians, nursing assistants and midwives. As 2022 is an election year involving the dispute for the Palácio do Planalto, the legislation sets limits for compliance with this law. In addition to the legal assessment, the mayor’s determination is that, as it already does for education servers, who receive in addition to the proportional national floor, the City Hall must anticipate the announcement of when it will be able to pay the new salaries.

“The floor is an old demand from the servers. It is our commitment to comply with the new law, they are professionals who fight a lot, they set an example during the pandemic. We had already announced this to the category representatives and now we want to establish a payment schedule, so that the server can schedule itself”, says Marco Antônio Lage. A bill to address the matter will be sent to the House in the coming days.