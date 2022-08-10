City of SP begins to apply 4th dose of vaccine against Covid-19 in people over 18 from this Tuesday | Sao Paulo

The city of São Paulo started to apply the second booster dose (or fourth dose) of the Covid-19 vaccine in people over 18 years old starting this Tuesday (9).

The immunizing agent can be applied four months after the first booster. According to municipal management, 911,000 people should receive the vaccine.

Vaccines are available in all Basic Health Units (UBSs) and Outpatient Medical Assistance (AMAs)/Integrated UBSs, in addition to three Health Centers (CSs), 17 Specialized Care Services (SAEs) and megaposts.

Also according to the city hall, until this Tuesday (9), 34,672,988 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 in the capital had been applied.

In the adult population, vaccination coverage is 107.4% for the second dose, 83.7% for the first additional dose (third dose) and 53.5% for the second additional dose (fourth dose), considering the currently eligible groups. .

The population can consult the availability of vaccines by manufacturer, as well as the situation of vaccination queues at the posts in real time through the De Olho na Fila platform: https://deolhonafila.prefeitura.sp.gov.br.

At the end of July, the city began to apply the additional dose in people over 30 years old.

Children aged 3 and 4 with comorbidities, disabilities or indigenous people can also be vaccinated. This group began to receive the 1st dose of the vaccine after the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized the immunization of this age group at the beginning of the month.

The capital does not have enough doses of the Coronavac immunizer in stock to apply to all 3 and 4-year-old children in the municipality. Therefore, only the priority group will be vaccinated at this first moment.

The recommendation of the Ministry of Health (MS) is that the immunization is done with the vaccines from Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Janssen, four months after the application of the first booster.

With the fourth dose, health professionals over 18 years of age, people with a high degree of immunosuppression over 18 years of age (including pregnant and postpartum women) and immunosuppressed adolescents aged 12 to 17 years (including pregnant and postpartum women) can also be vaccinated. puerperal women)