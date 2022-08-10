Common chemical in the kitchen quadruples risk of liver cancer

A new study from the University of Southern California, USA, has found that exposure to a chemical present in many household items and food packaging can significantly increase the risk of liver cancer.

Known as perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS), this chemical is part of artificial products called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and is used in a wide variety of products to ensure characteristics such as non-stick, waterproof and stain resistance.

Credit: Ziquiu/IstockChemical is present in many non-stick pans

Fast food packaging, nonstick pans, and waterproof clothing are examples of products that can contain these chemicals.

“Liver cancer is one of the most serious outcomes in liver disease and this is the first human study to show that PFAS are associated with this disease,” said Jesse Goodrich, a postdoctoral fellow at USC, in a statement.

The researchers found that those who were most exposed to these products were up to 4.5 times more likely to develop non-viral hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common type of liver cancer.

Credit: Dani3315/istockAccording to a study, the chemical PFOS increases the risk of liver cancer by up to 4.5 times

This study is part of a growing body of research showing the danger of these compounds that were relatively unknown until recent years.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) cut the acceptable level of this chemical in household products by more than 99% in June.

Experts fear that the damage has already been done, however, and that many people could face significant health problems in the future.