Confusion in Londrina x Cruzeiro is reported by referee in summary; gas in players is not quoted | cruise

In the document, Marcelo de Lima Henrique did not mention that there were kicks by Cruzeiro players towards the security team, nor even the police response with the use of gas to disperse the delegation.

He only mentioned that athletes had to be restrained for going to the access gate to the broadcast booths. He did not describe what the reason might have been.

1 of 4 Confusion between Cruzeiro players and police officers — Photo: Premiere Confusion between Cruzeiro players and police officers — Photo: Premiere

– I would like to inform you that, after the end of the match, while the visiting team, Cruzeiro EC, was heading to their locker room, some team players went to the gate that gives access to the broadcast booths, needing to be restrained by security forces (security and policing).

2 of 4 Referee report on confusion in Londrina x Cruzeiro — Photo: Reproduction Referee report on confusion in Londrina x Cruzeiro — Photo: Reproduction

According to reports, members of the radio team Itatiaia, from Belo Horizonte, were targets of hostility in the stadium cabin by a group of Londrina fans, after the Cruzeiro turn, in the last move of the match.

Cruzeiro players tried to reach the broadcast booths to intervene in the situation. But they were stopped by security and police, initiating friction on the lawn as well. (watch above).

The Premiere broadcast showed an argument between several players with security and military police, who used gas to disperse the Cruzeiro delegation.

To Globo’s report, steering wheel Fernando Canesin explained that the confusion started because the players and other members of the Cruzeiro delegation had tried to accompany the four athletes who managed to climb to the area of ​​the radio and television booths of the stadium.

