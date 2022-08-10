Consul arrested for killing husband in Ipanema penthouse is transferred to prison hospital

Preventively arrested for the death of her husband, the Belgian Walter Henri Maximillen Biot, the German consul Uwe Herbert Hahn was transferred, on the morning of this Tuesday, the 9th, from the José Frederico Marques Public Chair, in Benfica, in the North Zone of Rio, to Hospital Hamilton Agostinho, in the Gericinó Complex, in Bangu, in the West Zone of the city. According to the State Department of Penitentiary Administration (Seap), the diplomat felt unwell after having a peak in blood pressure and had to be medicated. After improving his clinical condition, he returned to the unit, the gateway to the prison system in the state.

‘It’s Hell Here With Uwe’: consul’s husband sent message and photo with injuries to Belgian brother

Death sentence: If convicted of intentional murder, German consul will serve a sentence in Brazil of 12 to 30 years

Uwe Herbert Hahn has been in prison since last Saturday night, the 6th. At the time, according to Civil Police investigations, he had informed the doctor of the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) that her husband felt sick and fell to the ground, the day before, in the penthouse they shared, on Rua Nascimento Silva. The professional responsible for the care believed that the man could have had a sudden illness, but he did not want to certify the death and the body was sent to the Legal Medical Institute (IML), in the center of the city, where it underwent an autopsy examination.

The coroner’s report Reginaldo Franklin Pereira attests that Walter Henri Maximillen Biot died of subarachnoid hemorrhage (blood leakage between the brain and the tissue), cranial contusion and traumatic brain injury, caused by a blunt force. The document points out that the corpse has more than 30 injuries, such as bruises, abrasions and other types of injuries, spread across regions such as arms, legs, trunk and head. In the couple’s apartment, police officers from the 14th DP found furniture in disarray and blood stains on the floor and in an armchair.

Walter Henri Maximillen Biot, 52, accompanied by the German consul Uwe Herbert Hahn Photo: Reproduction

See video: German consul explains how dead husband fell drunk on couple’s penthouse in Ipanema

A video obtained by EXTRA shows Uwe’s explanation of Walter’s death. In the images, the foreigner says that his companion was drunk when he tripped on the rug and fell to the floor, between the living room and the property’s balcony.

— We are facing a case of domestic violence in which the victim was subjected to patrimonial, psychological and moral violence and was under an oppressive yoke of the consul, which even prevented her from having friends. The criminal was very confident in an alleged diplomatic immunity, but we emphasize that prison immunity is not a chance for impunity – explained delegate Camila Lourenço, assistant to the 14th DP (Leblon) and responsible for the investigation.

Death at home: German consul arrested for husband’s death had been married to the victim for 23 years; couple was moving to Haiti

As EXTRA showed, a Spaniard who has lived in Brazil since October 2019 and knew the couple as they frequented the shack where he works on the sands of Praia de Ipanema, in the South Zone of Rio, told the delegate that they maintained a routine of fights and humiliation. . In a message sent to the merchant by the victim’s brother and obtained exclusively on July 17, the Belgian appears in a photo with bruises on his chin and writes: “It’s hell here with Uwe”, referring to her husband, consul of the Germany, and promises that he would look for the police. The family member then encourages him: “Don’t worry. Be brave”.

In the statement by the 56-year-old Spaniard, he says that, after meeting the couple on the beach, he began to walk with Walter on the Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon daily – except on weekends, when Uwe was at home and did not allow the husband to leave. The foreigner said that he had maintained ties of friendship with the Belgian for the last three years, not having any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with him.

IML Exam: Body of Belgian killed in Ipanema has more than 30 injuries

At the police station, the Spaniard said that the couple had constant fights precisely because Uwe put Walter down for not working. He said that, on one occasion, as he could no longer tolerate the humiliations, the Belgian decided to separate himself from the German consul, moving to the house of a rich friend in Belgium, with all expenses paid by him. After three months, however, he returned to Brazil and got back together with his partner.

About a year later, according to the Spaniard, Walter’s friend died and left an inheritance of 600 thousand euros. From then on, as the Belgian started to have his own money, Uwe couldn’t decrease it anymore and so he started to get very angry and intensify the fights. He would then have started to leave independently of the authorization of the German consul, which started to provoke daily arguments between the couple.

To his friend, Walter would have said he was ashamed of the neighbors, since the shouting was constant and, several times, objects were thrown at each other. He said that daily the two talked about separation and claimed to have seen a door and a window broken during the couple’s fights. He narrated that, in recent times, for these reasons, the Belgian has become more reclusive, only keeping in touch with him through messages on cell phone applications.

See testimonial: German consul arrested over husband’s death says Belgian freaked out and fell

Last Tuesday, the 2nd, the Spaniard said he had asked the Belgian why he did not attend to him, and the friend replied that he was depressed due to his husband. The friend claimed to have lost contact with the Belgian and only learned of his death from the news, when he sought out the victim’s brother to inform him about the case. Walter’s family would have confided that he had already reported being assaulted by Uwe on July 17 and expressed his desire to report the fact to the Brazilian police authorities.

Also in the district, the Spaniard classified Uwe as an “extremely arrogant” person and said that he often heard the consul shout the following words: “I am a diplomat and nothing can happen to me”.