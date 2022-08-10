Corinthians arrives with only two absences and none hanging to face Flamengo

Corinthians enters the field on Tuesday night, at 9:30 pm, to face Flamengo for the return game of the Libertadores quarterfinals, at Maracanã. For the duel, coach Vítor Pereira has two certain absences and no player hanging.

The two absences for the match were already expected by the Portuguese coach. the sock Maycon, with a fracture in one of his left toes, is delivered to the medical department and has not even traveled with the team for tonight’s confrontation. already the steering wheel Paulinhocontinues to recover from serious surgery on his left knee and should only return to the pitch next season.

Despite the absences, Timão can count on some returns for the duel. Coach Vítor Pereira took 24 players to Rio de Janeiro. Among them were William, Adson and Carlos Miguel, who were absent in the last match of the alvinegra team, against Avaí, on Saturday, for the Brasileirão.

Another important reinforcement is due to the Renato Augusto. The midfielder was absent in the first leg against Flamengo, last Tuesday, and returned to the field at the weekend, in a 1-1 draw with Avaí. Shirt 8 has recovered from an injury he had been suffering in the calf and should start the match between the holders.

Another point to highlight is that Corinthians arrives with no player hanging for the confrontation. With that, the Parque São Jorge club does not run the risk of losing any name by yellow card for the Libertadores semifinals, if it manages to reverse the score on Tuesday night.

See the list of Corinthians related

goalkeepers: Carlos Miguel, Matheus Donelli and Cassio

Sides: Lucas Piton, Fagner, Rafael Ramos and Fabio Santos

Defenders: Bruno Méndez, Balbuena, Raul Gustavo and Gil

Socks: Adson, Giuliano, Du Queiroz, Roni, Willian, Fausto Vera, Cantillo and Renato Augusto

Attackers: Yuri Alberto, Giovane, Gustavo Silva, Junior Moraes and Róger Guedes

