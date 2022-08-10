Corinthians can’t go all or nothing with Flamengo

With a good advantage on the scoreboard, Flamengo welcomes Corinthians today (9) at 21:30, at Maracanã, in the return game of the Libertadores quarterfinals. In the first leg, last week in Itaquera, Fla was beaten 2-0. To qualify, therefore, Timão seeks a victory by three goals or else return the difference to decide the spot on penalties.

At Live from Libertadorestransmitted by UOL Esporte this Tuesday, journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira said that, even with the disadvantage, Corinthians cannot go up against Flamengo. For him, giving up space on the field against Flamengo’s strong attack is sending his own death sentence.

“If Vítor Pereira goes all-or-nothing, if he goes into Flamengo and gives up space on his own field, it’s almost a suicide, I don’t think he’ll go all-or-nothing. goal and play the nervousness to Flamengo’s side.”

“And I think he will think about Saturday’s game (against Palmeiras) and next Wednesday (against Atlético-GO), he has two other opportunities to survive. Brazil, in Libertadores is very difficult. Flamengo will have to play very badly to be defeated by 2 or 3 goals”, analyzed Mauro Cezar.

In Rafa Oliveira’s view, Corinthians will need to be cautious against Flamengo’s strong attack to seek classification. “Going all-or-nothing is crazy in high-level football against a superior rival, running like a pack only applies in the final 15, 20 minutes of play, because the chance is much greater to get run over.”