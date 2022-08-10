Corinthians confirms lineup with Willian to face Flamengo; see the starting lineup

Corinthians is officially scheduled for another decision in the 2022 season. The alvinegra team will face Flamengo soon, at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã, in the fight for a spot in the Libertadores semifinals.

The novelty of Timão for the match is the presence of the birthday boy Willian, recovered from tendonitis in the thigh. The pain, by the way, had taken the number 10 shirt from the first game between the teams.

Thus, Corinthians goes to the field with Cassius; Fagner, Bruno Méndez, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Roni and Fausto Vera; Adson, William and Yuri Alberto.

On the bench, the Corinthians coach has the following names available: Carlos Miguel, Gil, Lucas Piton, Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes, Giuliano, Rafael Ramos, Júnior Moraes, Gustavo Mosquito, Cantillo, Balbuena and Giovane.

Flamengo, in turn, will take to the field with Santos, Rodinei, David Luiz, L. Pereira, F. Luis, J. Gomes, T. Maia, Arrascaeta, Éverton Ribeiro, Gabigol and Pedro.

Timão needs to reverse a 2-0 score built by Flamengo at Neo Química Arena. An alvinegra victory by two goals difference takes the dispute to penalties, while a triumph by more than two goals difference classifies the alvinegra team.

