Corinthians exceeds goal and bids farewell to Libertadores with a million-dollar prize

With the defeat against Flamengo, this Tuesday, Corinthians is in the quarterfinals and ends its participation in the Copa Libertadores. The alvinegro club, however, bids farewell to the continental championship with a million-dollar prize.

In all, the Parque São Jorge club earned almost R$ 30 million reais with its participation in Libertadores.. The total amount is exactly US$ 5.55 million (about R$ 29.9 million at the time price).

For the classification against Boca Juniors alone, Corinthians was awarded U$ 1.5 million (R$ 8.08 million) from the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol). The remaining amount of the prize was for participating in the group stage and going to the knockout stage.

It is worth noting that, in the financial projection of the board for the season, there was a forecast of an arrival in the Libertadores round of 16. Thus, as it stopped in the quarterfinals, the alvinegro club surpassed its goals set in the competition.

Corinthians is now preparing for two other competitions: the Campeonato Brasileiro and the Copa do Brasil. In the running points tournament, the team is in second place, with a difference of six points from the leader. In the knockout stage, he seeks to reverse the 2-0 loss suffered by Atlético-GO in the first leg of the quarterfinals.

Check out the prize values ​​by phase in Libertadores 2022

Group stage : 3 million dollars (R$16.16 million at the time);

: 3 million dollars (R$16.16 million at the time); octaves : 1.05 million dollars (R$ 5.66 million at the time);

: 1.05 million dollars (R$ 5.66 million at the time); Wednesdays : 1.5 million dollars (R$ 8.08 million at the time);

: 1.5 million dollars (R$ 8.08 million at the time); Semifinal : 2 million dollars (R$ 10.26 million at the current price);

: 2 million dollars (R$ 10.26 million at the current price); Runner-up : 6 million dollars (R$ 30.78 million at the current price);

: 6 million dollars (R$ 30.78 million at the current price); Champion: 16 million dollars (R$ 82.08 million at the current price).

