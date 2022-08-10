Corinthians fans beaten up around Maracan speak to Meu Timo; 46 flamenguists are arrested

Corinthians fans reported being victims of beatings and robberies around the Maracanã on Tuesday night, when Corinthians and Flamengo faced each other in the quarterfinals of Libertadores. The report of My Helm heard fans who were in the stadium. The military police of Rio de Janeiro report having detained 46 Flamengo fans in the region.

Former São Paulo state deputy, Donisete Braga, 55, was one of the victims. He contacted the My Helm inside the Maracanã, in the stands of the visitors’ sector, just over an hour after being attacked along with his son and a couple of friends who were accompanying him.

“They punched my son, they beat my son, I stayed to help and they punched me. There was a municipal guard, but they came in 50, right? A group of about 50 flamenguistas. , said Donisete to the report, during the interval of the game.

“We were saddened by such barbarity and cowardice. There were 50 against four people, one being a woman. An extremely regrettable scene, it lost the fun of the tour with violence. It’s the first time this has happened to me, I’ve been going to the stadium for 50 years”, he added.

4 thousand tickets were sold to Corinthians fans Danilo Fernandes/Meu Timão

With injuries to the head, face and arms, Donisete detailed how they were approached. After traveling from Mauá, in ABC Paulista, to Rio de Janeiro, the four fans were dropped off by taxi near the Maracanã.

“Their action was very quick. They arrived asking us to take our shirts off. We were taking off our shirts and at the time they started to attack us, to steal, they stole my two cell phones, chain, they started kicking my head and my son . After they stole it, they ran away”, said Donisete, who asked not to have images published.

“At the time it was so fast that a single municipal guard who was nearby, alone, didn’t know what to do,” he added.

Nicolas Marczewski, who accompanied Donisete and was also attacked and robbed, also explained that, as the street that gave access to the visitors’ sector was blocked for vehicle traffic, they were forced to walk to the place where entry was only allowed to Corinthians.

“As soon as we got out of the taxi, there was a barrier of about five, six policemen. Everyone saw that we were wearing a Corinthians shirt and no one said that there would be an area with access to flamenguistas. They let us pass without any warning”, he said.

other cases

The report of My Helm He also heard a similar report from another Corinthians fan, who traveled from Curitiba to Rio de Janeiro. Outside the stadium and even before the game started, the fan said he had been approached by flamenguistas even though he was not wearing a Corinthians shirt.

When he was forced to take off his coat, he had his Corinthians shirt stolen. When the aggressors saw tattoos of the São Paulo team on the fan’s body, they began the beating and stole other belongings.

Also during the fans’ entry to the game, it was recorded by the Glue, Faithful! an argument between police officers and Corinthians fans who arrived at the visitors’ sector on a police bus after being rescued from an ambush by flamenguists in the vicinity of Maracanã – see the video below.

Police positioning

Sought by the report, the press office of the military police of Rio de Janeiro sent an official note informing that 46 Flamengo fans were detained last Tuesday night “for an attempt to invade” an entrance close to that of Corinthians and that access to the stadium was reorganized by the police teams.

“The Press Office of the Secretary of State for Military Police informs that, on the night of this Tuesday (08/09), teams from the Specialized Police Battalion in Stadiums (BEPE) prevented an attempt to invade Flamengo fans, in the access D, near the Bellini statue.It was necessary to use instruments with less offensive potential and relevant measures by the military police to contain a group of 46 fans, who were taken to the fan court for an attempted invasion.

The situation was brought under control and police teams reorganized access.”

See more at: Corinthians x Flamengo, Libertadores da América, Violence in football and Corinthians fans.