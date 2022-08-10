Corinthians fell in Libertadores with his head in Saturday’s derby – 08/10/2022

Was the Corinthians that took to the field yesterday against Flamengo the best Corinthians possible in its coach’s mind? Possibly yes, but with a “small” caveat. It was the best Corinthians possible considering that on Saturday there is a much more crucial game, against Palmeiras, for the Brazilian. One lineup conditioned the other.

Vítor Pereira has varied his lineups a lot since he arrived at Corinthians, trying to adapt to something he didn’t know: the brutal Brazilian football calendar. So it’s difficult to know which is, for him, the best formation, who are the best players. The Portuguese never showed a lack of courage when it came to making pragmatic decisions. Example: the Corinthians that entered the field (and was beaten) against Palmeiras in the first round was disfigured. There was talk of flu, etc, etc, etc, but the real thing is that in the middle of the following week there was a crucial game of Libertadores against Boca Juniors.

Corinthians knew that it would be almost impossible to reverse the tie against Flamengo, with or without the best players available on the field. Although it is not possible to “abandon” Libertadores, due to the weight of the tournament, the duel and the club itself, it is clear that Saturday’s game, in Itaquera, is more transcendental.

If they beat Palmeiras, Corinthians will take the lead and have the luxury of dreaming – in addition, of course, to defeating their biggest rival and making the fans quickly forget about the South American elimination (as they forgot the defeat in the derby a few months ago at beat Boca).

It is clear that Vítor Pereira will start a starting lineup with five or six different players from yesterday’s starting 11. Or do you think that Balbuena, for example, will be on the bench against Palmeiras? Piton, Gustavo Mosquito and Cantillo himself, who had been starting, are other players that VP can use from the start on Saturday. We can even argue about whether their choices are the best, but that’s not the point. The point is that, in his mind, Piton, for example, is ahead of Fábio Santos. The reserve played at Maracanã, the holder will be in the Brasileirão.

That VP mixed up his plans yesterday doesn’t mean he abandoned Libertadores. On the contrary, Corinthians played a good game and at various times bothered Flamengo. Until, of course, they take the goal, collapse and become easy prey. But the elimination, not least because Flamengo was not very interested in humiliating, ended up being marked by the dignity and the ability of Corinthians to compete.

It was what Vítor Pereira needed. Leaving Maracanã with his head held high, to have even psychological conditions to face Palmeiras (and then try to reverse the tie against Atlético-GO). The chosen team was able to fulfill the mission. But the best team that Corinthians has to put on the field, at least in the head of its coach, we will only see on Saturday.