Councilman investigated for fraud in the SUS asks for removal from office a week after returning to the Chamber of Parnamirim | large northern river

Councilor for the municipality of Parnamirim, in Greater Natal, Diogo Rodrigues (PSD) asked to be removed from his mandate in the City Council for 120 days, citing health reasons.

Investigated for fraud in the Unified Health System, the parliamentarian uses an electronic anklet and had returned to the legislative office on August 2, after authorization from the Justice.

The councilor published a note on social media, this Tuesday (9). In the message, he states that he needs to focus on health and it is incompatible, at the moment, to return to parliamentary activities.

The Parnamirim City Council said, through its advisory, that it was informed of the councilman’s decision and that the alternate César Maia should resume his mandate.

2 of 2 Parliamentarian is investigated for fraud in the SUS system — Photo: Cedida Parliamentarian is investigated for fraud in the SUS system – Photo: Cedida

Diogo and seven other people became defendants in processes that resulted from the Fura-fila operation, launched by the Public Ministry in 2020. The following year, in April, the congressman was arrested at his residence.

He is suspected of spearheading an alleged fraud scheme in the SUS appointment and exam appointment system. The councilor was imprisoned for nine months and returned to his activities after the period of leave had ended.

The parliamentarian uses an electronic anklet by decision of judge Manoela Barbosa, of the 2nd Court of Parnamirim. The purpose of the decision is to ensure that the councilor does not have any contact with the people involved in the investigation, whether witnesses or defendants.

The defense of the parliamentarian reinforced, last week, that the councilor was not convicted. The lawyers point out that the investigations are in the procedural instruction stage to ascertain the evidence for the judgment to be made.

The MPRN investigations began in 2019, after complaints from employees of the State Department of Public Health (Sesap).

According to the MP, the investigation found that since 2017 an alleged criminal organization had been inserting false data and changing information in the SUS User Management Integrated System (SIGUS) – a computerized system used by Sesap and by some municipalities in the state to regulate the offer, authorization , scheduling and control of procedures offered by the SUS.

Also according to MPRN, investigations pointed out that the scheme would be headed by Diogo Rodrigues da Silva, elected councilor by Parnamirim in 2020. Even before being elected, using his position within the administrative structure of the municipality of Parnamirim, he would have set up the scheme of insertion of false data in SIGUS, bypassing the SUS queue.

The suspicion is that he would have his own partner, Monikely Nunes Santos, who works at a notary in Parnamirim, as his right-hand man in the scheme. She was also arrested.