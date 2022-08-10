Councilor Felipe Becari is investigated for embezzlement of public money

The LeoDias column discovered that Felipe Becari, a former civil police officer and current São Paulo councilor for the União Brasil party, is being investigated for the crime of embezzlement (embezzlement of public funds). The politician, who is known as a protector of animals on social media and is dating actress and former BBB Carla Diaz, would have used state money to create and update his official website monthly. The expenses exceed R$ 110 thousand.

In the documents, which this column acquired exclusively, it is possible to analyze the 2021 accountability of the councilman. In it, there is a company named Atos 360 LTDA (CNPJ: 40.439.299/0001-08), which was created at the end of January 2021 in the name of Mayra Morelli Gaia Fujie, who until October of the same year issued notes only for Felipe Becari’s office, once a month. In the description of these notes, it is informed that these values ​​refer to the maintenance of the website “www.felipebecari.com.br”. According to the survey, the costs charged by Atos 360 are well above the market value for a site of that size.

The managing partner is called Mayra Morelli Gaia Fujie, and in a simple internet search, we discovered that she is a first cousin of the Chief of Staff of Councilman Felipe Becari. She also performs the role of weight loss coaching, nothing related to website maintenance or any other service within the activities of CNPJ Atos 360. The total cost of creating and maintaining Carla Diaz’s boyfriend’s website is more than R$ 110,000.00; and this amount was paid with public money.

Before analyzing the requests for breach of bank and tax secrecy, the Public Prosecutor’s Office requests that the City Council of the State of São Paulo explain whether there is any impediment or illegality in the use of public money to pay expenses arising from the provision of services by a company whose partner and owner is a cousin of the Councilor’s Chief of Staff.

