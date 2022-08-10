Coup calls for September 7 explode

The most shared messages cite Bolsonaro’s calls to supporters and have a coupist nature, with references to military intervention and dismissal of STF judges during the September 7 acts. (Photo: REUTERS/Adriano Machado)

The circulation of messages with mentions of the 7th of September in WhatsApp groups exploded in the last week of July, with a growth of 290% compared to the same period in June, according to a survey by the WhatsApp Monitor at UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais).

According to the survey, carried out at the request of the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, the most shared messages cite calls from the President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to supporters and have a coup character, with references to military intervention and dismissal of Supreme Court judges and false statements about electronic voting machines.

Among the thousand public WhatsApp groups monitored by UFMG, 469 sent messages related to September 7th between June 1st and August 1st.

There were 4,184 messages, 69% of which circulated in right-wing groups, 25.9% in undefined groups —with a political theme, but not clearly aligned with any ideology— and 5.1% in left-wing groups.

“Bolsonaro called on supporters to join him on 7 de Setembro, and this was naturally reflected in WhatsApp and Telegram groups, which have shown great mobilization, with the organization of caravans or conversations about 7 de Setembro as the latest time they take to the streets”, says Fabrício Benevenuto, professor of computer science at UFMG and coordinator of the Eleções sem Fake project.

“The problem is that many of these messages are accompanied by attacks on STF ministers and electronic voting machines and with disinformation related to the electoral process. military and attack on electronic voting machines. Part of the motivation involves extremism.”

The president called supporters to take to the streets on September 7 during a speech at the PL convention that made his candidacy official. “I call on all of you now so that everyone, on September 7, takes to the streets for the last time. We are going to take to the streets for the last time”, he said at the time, under cries of “myth”.

Bolsonaro took advantage of the same speech to attack the ministers of the STF, without mentioning his main targets, Alexandre de Moraes, Luís Roberto Barroso and Edson Fachin.

“These few deaf people in black capes have to understand what the voice of the people is. Understand that the Executive and Legislative Powers make the laws. Everyone has to play within the four lines of the Constitution. This is of interest to all of us,” he said. .

In a public notice published in the Official Gazette of the Municipality on Thursday (4), the City Hall of Rio contradicted the president’s plans and kept the parade in the central region, not on the edge of Copacabana.

Last Saturday (6), Bolsonaro reaffirmed that he would participate in the act in Copacabana on September 7, but this time, he did not mention the participation of the Armed Forces.

The most shared text message in the WhatsApp groups monitored by UFMG was sent 175 times in 117 groups.

“September 7th will be the last warning, the last opportunity to put the country on the axis. So, president, I want to tell you, it will be the last, if it doesn’t change on September 7th and there is no response from the leader we elected with almost 70 million votes, I QUIT. I elected you for you to be against the system, I gave you authorization to put your foot in the door of the STF, Congress and elsewhere. I am ratifying this authorization on September 7 “, says the text.

Another message among the most shared, sent 92 times in 13 groups, states: “I, a Brazilian, as a good citizen, call on those who love Brazil and want a better future for our children and grandchildren to get up. before it’s too late and COMMUNISM shuts our mouths”.

Another of the messages with great circulation says: “GUYS, GO TO THE MANIFESTATIONS ON SEPTEMBER 7TH, WHAT IS AT RISK IS THE FUTURE OF BRAZIL AND ITS CHILDREN, WE CANNOT ACCEPT BEING A DICTATORSHIP AND GOING TO HUNGER LIKE THAT IN VENEZUELA AND IN ARGENTINA… WE CANNOT FALL INTO THAT SAME idiocy, WE HAVE TO ACT BEFORE, NOT AFTER THE FRAUDS, THEN THERE IS NOTHING THAT CAN BE DONE.”

In addition, there are groups dedicated to the convocation of September 7, organizing the event and preparing travel caravans – for example, the group “07 DE SEPTEMBRO (THE CALL)”, with 195 participants.

by Patrícia Campos Mello, from Folhapress