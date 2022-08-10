‘Cousins’ of new virus found in China known for high fatality rate in humans – News

The news that researchers had detected a outbreak of new Langya virus in 35 people in China sparked another alert in the scientific community this week, but that does not mean that there is, at this moment, a real threat to the population.

The study that talks about the Langya virus (LayV), published in The New England Journal of Medicine, reports cases that occurred between 2018 and 2022 in the provinces of Shandong and Henan.

The discovery came from routine monitoring (sentinel surveillance) that subjected to genetic analysis samples collected from the throats of patients with fever and recent history of exposure to animals in eastern China.

We then found this pathogen whose genetic structure is made of RNA and is from the same family (Paramyxoviridae) as two other better-known viruses: Hendra and Nipah.

According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) in the United States, the fatality rate of Hendra is 57%, “out of seven known human cases, four were fatal”.

As for Nipah, between 40% and 70% of infected humans died, but the fatality rate reached 100% in some outbreaks, the agency highlights.

A slightly different scenario seems to have occurred with Langya, as the authors did not describe any deaths among the cases analyzed.

The main symptoms were: fever (100%), tiredness (54%), cough (50%), loss of appetite (50%), muscle pain (46%), nausea (38%), headache (35% ) and vomiting (35%), accompanied by abnormalities of low platelet level (35%), low white blood cell count (54%), and reduced liver (35%) and kidney (8%) function.





Relatives

In addition to being from the same family, Hendra, Nipah and Langya are from the same genus: Henipavirus.

“Of the 5 Henipavirus spp. identified, Hendra virus and Nipah virus are highly virulent emerging pathogens that cause outbreaks in humans and are associated with high fatality rates. Three additional species — cedar virus, Ghana bat virus, and Mojiang virus — are not known to cause human disease,” the CDC highlighted before the discovery of Langya, which happens to be the sixth Henipavirus.

All viruses are zoonotic, which means they live in animals. The natural hosts of Henipaviruses are pteropid fruit bats, known as flying foxes. In them, the pathogen does not cause disease.

Infection in humans occurs through intermediate hosts, not directly from bats. In the case of Hendra virus, the CDC describes that infections in people occurred through contact with infected horses after exposure to bat urine.

Nipah is transmitted by human contact with pigs or tissue from pigs infected with bats.

“Person-to-person transmission of Nipah virus has been reported through close contact (including respiratory droplets) with infected people. Transmission is facilitated by cultural and health practices in which friends and family care for sick patients.” from the USA.

Outbreaks of the Hendra virus occurred in Australia between 1994 and 2016, all restricted to the northeast coast of Australia. The seven cases of infection in humans occurred “particularly through close contact during the care or necropsy of sick or dead horses”, points out the WHO (World Health Organization).

Nipah virus was first identified among pig farmers in Malaysia. It later appeared in Bangladesh, where “annual outbreaks have occurred since then”, reports the WHO. The disease has also been reported periodically in eastern India.

Both Nipah and Hendra can develop into a condition similar to a severe flu. The condition begins with fever, body aches and headaches and dizziness.

“This can progress to encephalitis [inflamação no cérebro] severe with confusion, abnormal reflexes, seizures, and coma; respiratory symptoms may also be present. Relapsing or late-onset encephalitis can occur months or years after the acute illness,” the CDC notes.





Risk

Despite being zoonotic viruses, the history of these three viruses demonstrates that animals that live with humans need to be away from wildlife.

Deforestation, with the advance of urban areas or farms to forested regions, in addition to climate change, are often pointed out by experts as a risk for the emergence of new pathogens.

As with Hendra virus, there is no report of human-to-human transmission of Langya, the study authors noted.

“Tracking of nine patients with 15 close family members did not reveal close-contact transmission of LayV, but the sample size was too small to determine the status of human-to-human transmission for LayV.”

RNA viruses are known for their rapid ability to mutate and adapt to new hosts. It should be noted that Sars-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, was also a zoonotic virus, but in a short time it became effective in transmission between humans.

The Langya article ends with a warning to the scientific community that the discovery “deserves further investigation to better understand the associated human disease.”