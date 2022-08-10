Cruzeiro: Edu testifies about confusion after the game in Londrina; delegate explains case | cruise

Striker Edu, from Cruzeiro, had to provide clarification at the 10th Police Subdivision, in Londrina, in the early hours of this Wednesday, about the confusion that occurred after the game between the Minas Gerais team and Londrina, for Série B . The player was appointed, according to the delegate in charge of the case, as responsible for assaulting one of the military police officers involved in the confusion. However, images and the attacker’s testimony removed the accusation, at first.

The player stayed for just over an hour at the site, signed a Detailed Term and was released. Cruzeiro delivered images of the confusion to the police. THE Globe was at the scene and followed the movement. .

Edu, according to delegate Edgard Soriani, would have been recognized by the police officers who were at the time of the confusion because he was wearing shirt 99. He would have kicked one of the police officers with the cleats, which caused a leg injury. .

However, Premiere footage shows that the player was no longer wearing the shirt at the time the mess was shown. Edu reported that he had already changed his shirt with a player from Londrina. In the images, the Civil Police of Londrina also did not identify aggressions carried out by the Cruzeiro striker.

1 of 6 Edu leaves the police station in Londrina — Photo: Maria Claudia Bonutti/ Globo Edu leaves the police station in Londrina — Photo: Maria Claudia Bonutti/Globo

– Now let’s try to prove whether or not he caused the injury, because the images there hovered in doubt about many things, including his effective participation in the aggression. Video was provided and attached to the procedure. Depending on whether he no longer wants to continue the feat, he can make a criminal transaction, an agreement – declared the delegate to Globo.

The video is very clear, it shows him in a corner and it doesn’t show him, at least in this part of the video, assaulting a policeman. Now, let’s find out if he is involved in bodily harm, in contempt. This will be ascertained.

Because of the testimony, Edu missed the return charter flight with the Cruzeiro delegation, scheduled for early Wednesday morning. The striker is expected to come on a commercial flight in the morning to join the squad in preparation for the game against Chapecoense. As a result, Edu will not have enough time to participate in the activity scheduled for 10 am, at Toca da Raposa.

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

>> Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

He is one of the players who is close to the access gate to the press booths, as shown by the Premiere broadcast. In the confusion, the attacker and other Cruzeiro players are hit by the pepper spray used by the police to disperse the confusion. According to the delegate, the use of force was used to prevent further invasions of players into one of the sectors of the stands at Estádio do Café.

3 of 6 Confusion between Cruzeiro players and police officers — Photo: Premiere Confusion between Cruzeiro players and police officers — Photo: Premiere

There will also be an investigation into alleged verbal aggression that would have been carried out by Cruzeiro players. The delegation from the Minas Gerais team has already returned to Belo Horizonte.

Edu arrived at the police station around 1 am (from Brasília). He left the site about 1:15 am later. The striker was accompanied by a lawyer and two members of Cruzeiro’s management: Pedro Martins (director of football) and Enrico Ambrogini (director of operations). They also did not comment on the episode.

4 of 6 Forward Edu provided clarification at a police station in Londrina — Photo: Maria Claudia Bonutti Forward Edu provided clarification at the Londrina police station — Photo: Maria Claudia Bonutti

Threats to the radio team

The confusion at Estádio do Café began with reports from members of the Itatiaia radio team, from Belo Horizonte, that Londrina fans were trying to invade the broadcast booth. According to the radio’s narrator, Osvaldo Reis, the situation started due to fans claiming that he would have waved goodbye to the group, after Cruzeiro had turned the score around. He denied that he provoked Londrina fans.

“They’re saying I said ‘bye’ (to the Londrina fans), but I didn’t. I was thrilled with Cruzeiro’s goal, people, that’s all”

The case delegate was asked about the episode by the report. He declared that nothing was proven by the police officers who were in the stadium.

– The police officers who were here informed me, in an informal way, that after the riot, they went to investigate the situation. They were going captive, to intervene in a possible confusion between fans and a member of Cruzeiro. But, later, it was proven that there was no confusion, it was a buzz from a third party, something that did not exist – he guaranteed.

However, the broadcast team felt quite threatened by Londrina fans. To prevent the transmission cabin from being invaded, a bench was placed to lock the door opening.

5 of 6 Seat is placed to avoid opening the cabin door — Photo: Osvaldo Reis/ Itatiaia radio A bench is placed to prevent the cabin door from opening — Photo: Osvaldo Reis/ Itatiaia radio

Watch: all about Cruzeiro on ge, Globo and Sportv