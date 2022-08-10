Cruzeiro turns game against Londrina in the last minute and shoots in Série B

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Cruzeiro scores two goals at the end, turns game against Londrina and shoots in Série B

Cruzeiro is getting closer to confirming the return to the national elite. This Tuesday (9/8), Raposa beat Londrina 2-1, in a comeback, at Estádio do Café, in Londrina, Paraná, for the 23rd round of the Série B of the Brazilian Championship, distancing itself even further in the lead. and, on top of that, he ended a fast of five games without a win away from home.

For the first time in the national competition, coach Paulo Pezzolano was able to repeat the Cruzeiro lineup. The coach selected the same players who took to the field in the 2-0 victory over Tombense, in Mineirão, last Saturday (6/8), for the 22nd round. And the strategy worked.

The Fox came out behind on the scoreboard, but did not give up and sought victory at all times. With good participation from the trio Luvannor, Bruno Rodrigues and Rodolfo, Raposa managed to turn the game around at the last minute.

With the result, the celestial club continues to lead the Serie B, now with 52 points – nine more than the vice-leader Grêmio and 19 ahead of Londrina itself, currently in fifth place. Table of Contents Londrina vs Cruzeiro: photos from the match for Serie B First time Second time

LONDON 1 x 2 CRUISE

Londoner cruise

Londrina vs Cruzeiro: photos from the match for Serie B Photos of the match between Londrina and Cruzeiro, for Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between Londrina and Cruzeiro, for Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between Londrina and Cruzeiro, for Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between Londrina and Cruzeiro, for Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between Londrina and Cruzeiro, for Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between Londrina and Cruzeiro, for Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between Londrina and Cruzeiro, for Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between Londrina and Cruzeiro, for Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between Londrina and Cruzeiro, for Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between Londrina and Cruzeiro, for Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between Londrina and Cruzeiro, for Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between Londrina and Cruzeiro, for Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between Londrina and Cruzeiro, for Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between Londrina and Cruzeiro, for Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between Londrina and Cruzeiro, for Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between Londrina and Cruzeiro, for Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between Londrina and Cruzeiro, for Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between Londrina and Cruzeiro, for Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between Londrina and Cruzeiro, for Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between Londrina and Cruzeiro, for Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between Londrina and Cruzeiro, for Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between Londrina and Cruzeiro, for Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro will return to the field next Saturday (13/8), at 4:30 pm. The Minas Gerais team receives Chapecoense at the Mané Garrincha stadium, in Brasília, for the 24th round. The day before, Londrina visits Vila Nova in Serra Dourada, in Goiânia, at 7pm.

First time

The team led by coach Paulo Pezzolano started the game with great intensity, but fell in performance in the final stretch of the first half. Despite the lack of aim, the celestial team finished more times on the opposing goal (six against three) and dictated the rhythm of the match: 73% possession of the ball.

The first good chance from Minas came in the 4th minute, with Matheus Bidu. After a long throw in the area, the left-back moved behind the Londrina defender and hit first, with freedom, but isolated.

Cruzeiro kept pressing and almost opened the scoring with Daniel Júnior, at 14″. Bruno Rodrigues fixed his head to the attacking midfielder, who feinted the opposing defender with his body and hit hard with his left hand, for an excellent defense by goalkeeper Matheus Nogueira.

Tubarão’s answer came in the 24′. After Londrina’s quick transition, Caprini shared with Bidu at the entrance of the area and fell to the ground. Referee Marcelo de Lima Henrique awarded a penalty, but VAR corrected the decision and reported that the bid was outside the area. In the free kick, the attacker hit the crossbar.

Second time

Both teams returned to the second stage with the same strategies. Londrina closed in at the beginning, with ten players behind the ball, betting on counterattacks. Cruzeiro, in turn, had more of the ball and tried to arrive with long shots and plays from the sides.

And it was Tubarão who opened the scoring at Estádio do Café. At 22′, Rafael Cabral failed to punch a ball inside the area, Gegê rolled to Mandaca, who finished for the back of the net: 1 to 0.

After Londrina’s goal, Pezzolano launched Cruzeiro even further into the attack. The coach took the midfielder Neto Moura and promoted the entry of Rodolfo. And the celestial pressure soon took effect.

At 39′, Bruno Rodrigues took a closed corner, Rodolfo deflected it and found Luvannor free at the second post. The striker missed the shot without a goalkeeper, but Saimon tried to get away and sent the ball into their own nets: 1-1.

After the equalizing goal, Cruzeiro kept pressing and, at the last minute, got the comeback. Bruno Rodrigues received on the left, went over the mark and crossed at the first post. Luvannor scored, and Rodolfo scored: 2 to 1.

LONDON 1 x 2 CRUISE

Londoner

Matheus Nogueira; Jefferson (Luan), Vilar, Saimon and Alan Ruschel; João Paulo, Mandaca (Marcinho) and Gegê; Felipe Vieira (Gustavo), Caprini (Gabriel) and Douglas Coutinho (Denilson).

Technician: Adilson Batista.

cruise

Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Filipe Machado, Neto Moura (Rodolfo), Chay (Edu) and Matheus Bidu; Daniel Júnior (Pablo Siles), Bruno Rodrigues and Luvannor.

Technician: Paulo Pezzolano.

goals: Mandaca, at 22′ of the 2nd quarter (Londrina); Saimon (GC), at 40′ of 2nd T, and Rodolfo, at 50′ of 2nd T (Cruise)

yellow cards: João Paulo (London); Matheus Bidu and Chay (Cruise)

Place: Café Stadium, in Londrina, Paraná

date and time: Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 9pm

Reason: 23rd round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship

Referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique (CE)

assistants: Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira (CE) and Márcia Bezerra Lopes Caetano (RO)

VAR: Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira (SC)