Cssio draws with former Corinthians midfielder and is the third player with the most games for the club

Despite the elimination of Corinthians to Flamengo in Libertadores this Tuesday, the night was special for the history of goalkeeper Cássio. The shirt 12 tied as the second athlete with more games for the club.

Tonight’s duel marked the archer’s 607th match for Corinthians. Thus, he is tied with midfielder Luizinho, who defended the club in three spells divided between 1948 and 1996. Before them, there is only Wladimir with 806 matches. – see the list below.

The brand was celebrated by Timão on social media. The club once again called Cássio a “Giant” and defined the moment as historic.

“HISTORY!! With you, the second player with more games wearing the shirt of Timão. GIANT”, wrote the club – see the post below.

In another remarkable game, Cássio did not have an easy night. At Maracanã, the archer saw his goal leaked once and had to make good saves to avoid new goals from Flamengo.

In addition to the high number of games played, shirt 12 also accumulates the feat of being the athlete with the most titles won by the club. In all, there are nine: one Libertadores, one Club World Cup, one Recopa, four Paulistas and two Brazilians. Cássio, it is worth remembering, has been with the club since 2012.

Players who played the most for Corinthians

