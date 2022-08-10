Cuca stack Atlético-MG for game with Palmeiras: let’s win there

After the defeat of Atlético-MG to namesake Athletico-PR, last weekend, Cuca put pressure on Palmeiras for favoritism in the confrontation of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. The athletic coach even publicly declared that Alviverde has the “knife and cheese in hand” to take the spot in the semifinals. Internally, however, the speech is different: “we’re going to win there”, he told the Galo players. Today’s game (10) starts at 21:30 (Brasília time) and will be at Allianz Parque.

After the tie in the first leg, at Mineirão, Cuca adopted a very optimistic tone to motivate his athletes. Atlético were winning 2-0 and were playing well, but Palmeiras reacted and managed to tie the match at the last minute. A shower of cold water, since the 2 to 2 forces Galo to win away from home to qualify.

Still in the dressing room of Gigante da Pampulha, Cuca’s speech was already felt to plunder the players. “We’re going to win”, repeated the coach several times, who didn’t look down on the draw.

Since then, the work in Cidade do Galo is all geared towards tonight’s game. Alvinegro needs a simple victory to reach the Libertadores semifinals and overcome the tormentor of the last edition. In the event of a tie, the decision will be made by penalty shootout. As a guarantee, Atletico trained penalties, but Cuca worked more as a psychologist than as a coach in the week between the two matches with Palmeiras, confident of victory during the 90 minutes.

Always with an optimistic speech, to regain the confidence of a squad that does an irregular campaign in the Brasileirão, but that has the conditions to fight for the title of the Copa Libertadores. “We’re going to win there”, repeated Cuca to Atlético’s players, employees and managers.

Everyone in Cidade do Galo knows that tonight’s duel is the most important game of the year for Atlético so far, as the club has already been eliminated in the Copa do Brasil and has little chance of winning the Brasileirão twice in a row. Only Libertadores remains.

Even those who are not registered for the Copa Libertadores will be at Allianz Parque, by decision of Cuca. After all, without much time to work on the field, the coach put stacks on the players. The coach already has one certainty, Galo will not repeat in front of Palmeiras the apathy they showed in the elimination to Flamengo, in the Copa do Brasil.]

Now, it remains to confirm the prophecy made by Cuca during the week before the game: “we will win there”.

DATASHEET:

PALMEIRAS x ATLÉTICO-MG

Competition: Copa Libertadores, quarter-final return game

Date and time: August 10, 2022 (Wednesday), at 21:30 (Brasília time)

Place: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo (SP)

Referee: Wilmar Roldan (COL)

Auxiliaries: Alexander Guzman (COL) and Wilmar Navarro (COL)

VAR: Julio Bascuñan (CHI)

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha; Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga and Scarpa; Dudu and Rony (Lopez). Technician: Abel Ferreira

ATLETIC-MG: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Rubens; Allan, Jair and Zaracho; Ademir, Keno and Hulk. Technician: cuca