CVC (CVCB3) has a 46% drop in losses in the 2nd quarter of 2022, to BRL 94.8 million; revenue rises 133.5%

The tourism company CVC (CVCB3) had a net loss of BRL 94.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), a drop of 46% in the annual comparison, it reported this Tuesday (9).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) were negative by R$600,000, down 99.5% from the negative result of R$123.8 million recorded between April and June. 2021. Adjusted Ebitda was negative by R$15.5 million, down 88.2% annually.

Net revenue, in turn, grew 133.5% in relation to 2Q21, to R$ 269.7 million, following the growth of reservations consumed in the period, mainly due to the strong demand for travel as a result of repressed demand, easing of restrictions for international travel, the resumption of business travel (which particularly favored B2B operations) and the revival of the corporate and cultural events sector.

Despite the increase in revenue, CVC also saw its expenses grow considerably – general and administrative expenses grew 30.1%, to R$217.5 million, and sales increased 112.7%, to R$64, 9 million. “The oscillation in sales expenses is essentially attributed to the increase in the volume of confirmed reservations and higher marketing expenses, due to the resumption of tourism and the 50th anniversary of the brand”, commented the company in a document published on Tuesday night. (9).

The Refinitiv consensus with analysts pointed to a loss of R$128 million in the quarter, Ebitda of R$11 million and revenue of R$329 million.

The financial result totaled a net expense of R$39.9 million in 2Q22. The 13.7% increase compared to 2Q21 is mainly due to the increase in the basic interest rate.

“The amount of prepayments of receivables in 2Q22 was R$ 320.3 million lower than the previous quarter, as a result of the lower cash requirement in the period and the usual seasonality of the business. The effects of capitalization in the quarter were immaterial to the financial result, given its conclusion in the last days of June”, said the company.

It is worth noting that, in the pre-balance sheet session, this Tuesday, the shares closed with a strong fall, of 10.96%, with JPMorgan cutting the recommendation for buy assets to neutral, “in the face of the challenging balance sheet dynamics highlighted by the recent capital increase, which we see as a small palliative and does not exclude new capital injections”.

