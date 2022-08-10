CVC (CVCB3): JPMorgan downgrades company and shares fall 10% on imminence of 2nd quarter balance sheet

CVC Brasil’s common shares (CVCB3) fall by about 10% this Tuesday afternoon (9) – the same day that the company, after the market closes, will disclose its results for the second quarter of 2022. At 2:15 pm (Brasilia time), the drop was 10.71%, at R$ 7.09.

In addition to expectations for the balance sheet, the company’s shares mainly reflect the publication of a report by JP Morgan, which downgraded the shares from a buy recommendation to neutral, the target price from R$21 to R$10 and the its projections for the company for the year.

“We are taking a more conservative stance in relation to CVC given the challenging dynamics of the balance sheet, highlighting the recent capital increase – which we see as a small palliative, without discarding new capitalizations”, point out analysts Joseph Giordano, Nicolas Larrain and Guilherme Vilela , from the American bank.

In June, the tourism company finalized a primary offering of around 52.3 million shares, with a turnover of R$ 402.8 million, with the intention of reinforcing working capital.

In addition, JPMorgan also points out that, despite a recovery in travel packages, the mixes are still deteriorating, with a greater share of executive bookings, which pay less, and lower direct-to-consumer sales – this while inflation pressures margins. of expenses.

“Results are likely to be pressed for longer, while visibility is low due to the global macroeconomic environment,” they say. “We see earnings pressured through to 2023 despite government tax breaks.”

The bank’s analysts add that the Special Return Program for the Events and Tourism Sectors (PERSE), which eliminates PIS/Cofins and income tax by March 2027, could help to improve CVC’s situation momentarily, but should, will soon put pressure on the prices charged, as it is given to the entire industry.

The American bank now estimates that CVC will bring adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of R$177 million in 2022 and R$480 million in 2023, compared to previous projections of R$194 million and BRL 591 million. Operating profit should fall even with revenue advancing from R$1.4 billion to R$1.48 billion.

