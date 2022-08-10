Dancer says which lingerie she uses to spice up the relationship

The dancer Lore Improta, 28 years old, has been living the special moment with the care of her ten-month-old daughter Liz, but she does not fail to pay attention to her moment of intimacy with her husband, the singer Leo Santana. She invests in lace lingerie and thongs to set fire to the H hour and, at the same time, does not give up pieces that are comfortable and practical.

“The main thing will always be comfort. I value it a lot in all aspects of my life and if it has some more feminine and sophisticated details, even better!”, she declared, in an interview with splashabout the partnership with The DeMillus.

My reality, with a baby under one year old at home, is a little different, everything has to be very practical. So, my luck is that nowadays many pieces are made with this in mind, combining practicality and sensuality.

Asked if there is a specific lingerie for a date, the dancer says that the person needs to be feeling good with the piece, but pointed out that the colors black and red are ‘the best way’.

The main thing is to be something that the person feels comfortable wearing, but I also believe that lingerie is a simple detail that can make a difference to the person wearing it. It can be something in shades of red or black, with touches of lace, very classic indeed. I believe it is the best way.

In the midst of lingerie advice, Lore Improta didn’t stay on the fence to reveal what she does to make her husband drool at the moment H. “I wear a thong and a pretty bra, usually with lace”, she concluded.

Check out the interview with Lore Improta for Splash:

Splash: What type of lingerie highlights the authenticity of the Brazilian woman?

Lore Improta: I think it has to be the one she feels most comfortable with. There are people who feel better with dental floss, others prefer a more thong style, lace or cotton. I think it has to be that lingerie that highlights the femininity, sophistication and individuality of the person wearing the piece.

Splash: What tips to help you buy lingerie for your partner?

Lore Improt: Something classic and contemporary, that highlights your natural beauty and sensuality. A good income is always a joker, there will be no mistake!

Splash: What can’t be missing in lingerie?

Lore Improt: For me, the main thing will always be comfort. I value this a lot in all aspects of my life and if it has some more feminine and sophisticated details, even better! DeMillus plays this role in a way I love, combining comfort and sensuality with providing freedom and well-being to women.

Lore Improta in DeMillus’ 75th Anniversary Campaign Image: Disclosure

Splash: Are there any differences in lingerie for everyday and date? Which?

Lore Improt: I don’t see this as a rule, but I know that for most people, it might depend on the stage of the date, lol. My reality, with a baby under one year old at home, is a little different, everything has to be very practical. So, my luck is that nowadays many pieces are made with that in mind, combining practicality and sensuality.

Splash: How to choose lingerie for the date right?

Lore Improt: The main thing is to be something that the person feels comfortable wearing, but I also believe that lingerie is a simple detail that can make a difference to the person wearing it. It can be something in shades of red or black, with touches of lace, very classic indeed, I believe that is the best way.

Splash: What is the lingerie that Lore Improta uses to make her hubby drool?

Lore Improt: I wear a thong and a pretty bra, usually with lace.