Datena announces relationship between producer and reporter to the sound of Ed Sheeran

The presenter José Luiz Datena, from “Brasil Urgente” (Band), wanted to know live if his producer and a reporter were dating, and ended up announcing the couple’s relationship on national television with a soundtrack. It all took place at the beginning of the show, when Datena asked the producer who he should call on the climb with the police show reporters already in place—among them his girlfriend.

“César, who is different”, replied producer and reporter Felipe Garrafa. “No, who do you think I should call first, aren’t you a gentleman?”, Datena asks again. “Oh, Giovanna de Boer then”, says Bottle.

Datena insists again asking if it’s Giovanna he wants to call, and the producer confirms by repeating “is” several times, already appearing to be embarrassed — he doesn’t appear on video in the program, as he usually stays in the production part.

“So, let’s go to a special moment here at Band with Garrafa already casting Giovanna de Boer on the screen of ‘Brasil Urgente’. Can you announce Giovanna de Boer, Garrafa?”, asks the presenter. The producer says yes and announces the reporter, saying good afternoon to her.

Giovanna makes her entry into the program and at the end Datena immediately asks: “Latino [diretor do programa]the question is dating or friendship, Bottle?”. “It’s dating”, confirmed the producer. “Now it’s [namoro]”, he adds, in a lower voice.

Last publication of producer and reporter Felipe Garrafa on Instagram is next to reporter Giovanna de Boer on Valentine’s Day, June 12 Image: Playback / Instagram @felipegarrafa

“Just to announce, we have a happy couple here, young and beautiful. We wish all the happiness in the world for Garrafa and for Giovanna de Boer. Bottle is hidden, it turns red in the air, poor thing. […] But congratulations to the two, they are wonderful boys, I hope it works out. They are exceptional boys, too cool, they were the two biggest revelations that came from Rádio Bandeirantes to TV Band”, said Datena.

Datena’s entire speech was aired to Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud”.

Despite the apparent surprise, the couple had already published photos together on their Instagram profiles. “Happy by your side. I love you”, declared Bottle to Giovanna, on Valentine’s Day, June 12th. In July it was the reporter’s turn to pose with her boyfriend, this time at Escadaria Selarón, in Rio de Janeiro.