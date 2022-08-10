Dating between Maitê Proença and Calcahotto ended up with a ‘lesbophobic’ statement by the actress, says newspaper – Zoeira

the romance of Maite Proença and Adriana Calcanhotto may have ended because of the statement in which the actress was accused of lesbophobia. She claimed to prefer her girlfriend “to be a man”. The speech, however, would have displeased the singer, according to the Extra newspaper.

read more

In June of this year, after spending the Valentine’s Day in Italy, Maitê gave the statement to JP magazine. The actress even said that her comment would be criticized by social movements.

“I wish she [Adriana] were a man. For this activity, I always liked the man best. But she is a woman, I like her and I accept that. I know feminists and LGBT people aren’t going to like what I just said, but honestly, that’s how it is, you know? I can try something different to be with her.”

overexposure

Maitê and Adriana took up their relationship publicly in November 2021. When talking about the then relationship, the actress assumed that her sex life is currently more “well resolved” and she feels “freer”.

However, a friend of Calcanhotto told the Extra report that the singer “never felt comfortable with the exposure of her personal life and dating a famous actress brought this discomfort”.

Another source told Extra that the couple also distanced themselves after Maitê continued to travel through Europe and Adriana spent months on tour.

Close friends already know about the end of the relationship. Adriana unfollowed Maitê, who still follows the singer. Days ago, the actress even responded with an emoji, agreeing with a follower who considered the discussion about the controversial speech “mimimi”.

Maitê has reposted messages in Stories such as “I was wrong with myself for wanting to get it right with others” and “Missing is our soul telling where it wants to go back”. The content of the texts has drawn the attention of fans.

Want to know more about pop culture, movies, series and celebrities in one channel? Zoeira is on Telegram! Visit the link: https://t.me/zoeira_dn