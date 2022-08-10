Daughter arrested for coup estimated at R$725 million against her mother; Renowned Stolen Paintings Recovered | Rio de Janeiro

A woman was arrested on the morning of this Wednesday (10) in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro. for a millionaire coup against his own mother.

Tricked and then threatened, the elderly woman suffered a loss, estimated by her, of R$ 725 millionin between extortion payments and stolen goodssuch as works of art by renowned artists — for example, Di Cavalcanti and Tarsila do Amaral — and jewelry.

In addition to the daughter three people had been arrested until the last update of this report. Some taken pictures were recovered—one of them, Sunsetfrom Tarsila, baptizes the operation. The work is evaluated by the victim in BRL 250 million and was under the bed of one of the suspects.

According to investigations, the daughter hired people who pretended to be psychics to convince the elderly woman to pay for “spiritual work” in order to save her. The victim found out and began to suffer threats.

Agents of the Special Police Station for Senior Citizens left to fulfill, in total, six arrest warrants and 16 of search and seizure.

Police officers had to break down the door of one of the properties because there was no doorman, and people in the place did not respond.

THE daughter of the elderly woman;

of the elderly woman; Gabriel Nicolau Traslavina Hafliger ;

; Jacqueline Stanescos ;

; Rosa Stanesco NicolauGabriel’s mother.

Until the last update of this report, the police had not revealed the name of the daughter or the victim, in order to protect her.

The Civil Police of RJ says that the daughter worked out the whole planin early 2020. The first step was to hire a woman to approach the mother in the middle of the street and warn her about an impending death in the family — in this case, that of her own daughter.

This woman, who claimed to be a clairvoyant, took the elderly woman to two other companions, presented as a fortune teller and a mother of saint, who confirmed the prediction and suggested that she pay for “a job” to save her daughter.

Frightened, the old woman told her daughter everything. The woman then proceeded with the plan. and pretended to be terrifiedpleading with the mother to do the spiritual work.

The mother obeyed and made, within 15 days, payments totaling BRL 5 million.

After the start of treatment, the daughter started isolating the mother inside the housedismissing employees and domestic service providers.

In early February, however, the elderly woman began to realize that her daughter had a relationship with the so-called visionaries and stopped making the transfers.

The daughter began to attack and threaten his own motherwho only then realized the plan.

The police estimate that the damage to the elderly woman reached BRL 725 million:

Theft of 16 paintings: R$ 709 million;

Jewelry theft: R$ 6 million;

Payment for “spiritual works”: R$ 5 million;

Transfers under threat: BRL 4 million.

Three works were recovered in São Paulo. Others have not yet, as they were sold to the Museum of Latin American Art in Buenos Aires.

