Daughter is arrested on suspicion of stealing 720 million from mother – 08/10/2022 – Daily life

A woman was arrested in Rio de Janeiro on suspicion of stealing more than R$720 million worth of artwork from her mother. Among the paintings are works by Tarsila do Amaral and Di Cavalcanti. Jewelry and bank transfers were also stolen. The elderly woman was 82 years old and was kept in private prison for about a year.

DEAPTI agents (Special Police Station for Senior Citizens) execute six arrest warrants, search, seize and block the suspects’ assets.

In all, 16 paintings were stolen and sold to art galleries. One of the galleries, which is in São Paulo, bought three works with an estimated value of R$ 300 million.

At least two of these works were resold to the Malba (Museum of Latin American Art in Buenos Aires).

The owner of the São Paulo art gallery told police that he did not suspect that the works were stolen from the elderly woman. He claimed to know the family and to have received the paintings from the owner’s own daughter.

The elderly woman was married to an art collector and dealer. After her husband’s death, she inherited the paintings.

According to the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, the elderly woman was approached by a woman who pretended to be a psychic, who said that her daughter was sick and would die soon.

“Having a mystical side and a daughter who has been facing psychological problems since adolescence, the elderly woman was convinced, including by her daughter, to make the requested payments for the proposed spiritual treatment”, says the police.

Between January and February 2020, at least eight transfers worth R$5 million were made.

After the start of treatment, the elderly woman was isolated from socializing with other people and the employees who worked for the family were dismissed. The woman became suspicious and stopped making payments for her daughter’s treatment.

“It was then that the victim became suspicious and suspended the payment of amounts. From then on, she began to be attacked and threatened. , says a police note.