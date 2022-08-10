Daughter of Victor Pecoraro and Renata Muller is rushed to the hospital: ‘Pray for us’ – Entertainment









Renata Muller, ex-wife of Victor Pecoraro – who admitted to having betrayed his former wife with Rayanne Morais –, told followers on Instagram that their daughter, Sophia, 12, was rushed to a hospital in the early hours of Monday (8). She had a lump on her chest for a week.

The model said that a pediatrician gave Sophia emergency care and that she observed the lump on the girl’s chest during the week: “It was getting red, until yesterday this lump was already soft, it was no longer rigid. And today, when she woke up , it burst”.

“She had an abscess, actually, that is, it’s like a boil, in the region of her chest, and a lot of pus with blood came out today. A horror”, he explained.

She also said that Sophia is better, despite the scare, and that she will be medicated at home: “She had a bacterial skin infection, and we came here to see if she needed to go to the hospital for a venal antibiotic treatment or if we could treat it orally. Thank God, she will treat it orally”.

In addition, on the morning of this Tuesday (9), she told her followers that she is very tired and stressed. “I’m fighting, not sleeping with Sosso, because of the abscess, which has worsened. Later I’ll give you news. It’s every thing that’s happening that, if I talk, it’s like a movie. Pray for us”, he added. .









