Deflation: what happens to fixed income bonds linked to the IPCA when the index turns negative?

Those who have money invested in Treasury Direct or in other fixed income investments with a return linked to inflation, such as debentures, may have been scared this Tuesday (9) when entering investment platforms. The reason is that yields may have turned out to be negative – temporarily, at least.

The cause of the movement is in the economic news. The official inflation measured by the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index) was negative in July (-0.68%) in the monthly comparison. It was the lowest rate recorded by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) in the historical series of the indicator, which began in January 1980. In the year, accumulated inflation is 4.77% and in the last 12 months, 10.07%. .

The monthly drop was driven especially by the approval of projects that reduced taxes in an attempt to lower the price of fuels, especially gasoline and ethanol, in addition to the decline in electricity bills.

Investments linked to inflation offer a fixed interest rate, defined from the moment of application, plus the variation of a price index – and the most common is the IPCA. When the indicator ends a month in the negative, as was the case in July, with deflation (which represents a reduction in prices in the economy), a portion of the money invested in these fixed-income securities is also corrected downwards.

Bruna Centeno, economist and specialist in fixed income at Blue3, explains that the nominal value of assets linked to inflation is also updated throughout the month, according to the variation of the reference index. In the case of Treasury Direct bonds and many papers issued by companies, this is the IPCA.

This update is performed based on the so-called VNA – or updated nominal value, calculated by Anbima (Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities) and indicative of the price of a fixed-income security if it matured immediately on the day. The VNA is an important indicator, especially for those who bought securities in the past and want to know their current value, according to the variation of inflation.

Deflation, therefore, impacts government bonds by causing the VNA to decline during the period in which inflation was negative. However, this does not mean that the price of the security in the market will necessarily fall, since there is still the fixed-rate portion of the security (which was locked at the moment the investor acquired the security).

If this fixed interest also falls according to the rates that the market prices on that day, this could lead to an appreciation of the price of the paper. This movement is called mark-to-market. In practice, fixed-rate and inflation-linked papers – especially long-term papers, which are more sensitive to variations – tend to appreciate when interest rates are on a downward trend. The opposite is also true.

The question, in this case, is to verify which factor will have more influence on the price of securities, whether it will be deflation, or the fixed rate negotiated on the secondary market, explains Ricardo Jorge, a fixed income specialist and partner at Quantzed. “The only certainty we have every day is that the VNA will fall due to deflation and the doubt about the price will be due to the daily negotiations”, he ponders.

Deflation is temporary

Although, at first glance, a possible devaluation may be frightening, investors should understand that deflation should not be a trend until the end of the year, as explained by Luciano Costa, chief economist and partner at Monte Bravo Investimentos.

According to the expert, the expectation is that the deflation movement will be repeated in August, with a new drop between 0.20% and 0.30% in the IPCA. “We have discounts given by Petrobras on gasoline and diesel. There is still a little bit of the remnants of the ICMS reduction in some groups, such as electricity and the telephony part”, says Costa.

For the next few months, the inflation indicator should return to the positive field, as it incorporates some pressures coming from health plan readjustments, in addition to services and food, ponders the Monte Bravo specialist. “Our forecast for the year is at 7%, but it should be revised soon, with today’s numbers. It may be around 6.80%”, he calculates.

Daniel Onaga, fixed income analyst at Eleven, also believes that deflation represents a short-term movement, and that this does not change at all the recommendations for investing in inflation-linked securities. “We continue to see inflationary pressures locally and abroad. The projection for 2023, for example, is at 5.70%. Deflation is punctual”, emphasizes Onaga.

Ricardo Jorge, from Quantzed, follows the same line and adds that the investor should look at the expectation of annualized inflation, and not the short-term one – as is the case with a monthly indicator – when making an investment.

“The idea is to look at the number closed for the year. Considering inflation is expected to be around 7% this year, deflation is brief and could affect the bond price,” she says. “However, that doesn’t mean he stopped being interesting.”

Preferred roles in fixed income

In the opinion of the Quantzed expert, allocating in inflation-linked securities at this time makes sense for two reasons: they offer investor protection in the event of a new inflationary movement and they are securities that tend to be more profitable when there is a Selic cut cycle. .

Jorge explains that, in 2019, for example, when the Selic rate went from 6.50% per year to 2% per year in mid-2020, inflation-linked bonds showed good returns, precisely because the fixed rate part tends to appreciate in value. when there is a process of monetary easing.

According to the latest Focus Report, from the Central Bank, the expectation is that the Selic rate will end next year at 11% per year. For 2024 and 2025, projections show that the basic interest rate may end the periods at 8% and 7.50%, in that order.

In the case of official inflation, the midpoint of estimates by economists consulted by Focus points out that the IPCA should close 2023 at 5.36%, fall to 3.30% in 2024 and fall to 3% in 2025.

With an eye on maintaining inflationary prospects, Onaga, from Eleven, also reinforces the preference for keeping inflation-linked securities in the portfolio. Among the house’s suggestions are securities such as the Treasury IPCA+ 2032, with semiannual interest, and the Treasury IPCA+ 2035. According to Eleven’s professional, both have good risk and return.

Incentive debentures should not be left out either. However, the Eleven expert advises caution. According to him, attention is needed with debt papers to ensure that investors receive a premium (interest above a public bond of the same term) for liquidity and credit risk.

In Ativa Investimentos’ recommended portfolio, for example, there is an incentivized debenture issued by Paranaguá Saneamento (PASN12). The other securities belong to highway concessionaires, such as Holding do Araguaia (HARG11) and Rota das Bandeiras (CBAN12), in addition to securities related to logistics, such as Terminal Portuário Santa Catarina (CIEN13) and agricultural/electricity, such as Santa Adelia Plant (USAS11).

All papers have a credit risk rating (rating) between AAA and A+, which are among the highest on the S&P and Fitch Ratings scales. The maturities vary between 2028 and 2036. The five recommendations have the return linked to inflation.

Sell ​​or not?

When asked if the current moment is the most interesting to redeem a security that the investor acquired in the past, the Quantzed professional warns: “The ideal is to acquire a fixed rate or an IPCA+ Treasury when rates are higher, at the same time it is best to sell when interest rates are at their lowest”.

In this sense, Jorge says that now is not the best time to sell the papers that investors acquired in the past, as rates are high and may decline further in the coming months, as the Focus projections show.

