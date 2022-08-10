Deltan and Janot counter action that could make them ineligible – 09/08/2022 – Power

The coordinator of the Lava Jato Operation task force, Deltan Dallagnol, and the lawyer of the former Attorney General of the Republic Rodrigo Janot said that they will appeal the decision of the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) that sentenced members of the group to reimburse in R$ 2.8 million to the public coffers for expenses with per diems and tickets considered undue by the agency.

The decision was unanimously taken by the Second Chamber of the court, which upheld the arguments of a representation made by the Public Prosecutor’s Office before the TCU, by Deputy Attorney General Lucas Rocha Furtado.

The ministers concluded that the model adopted by the operation “was uneconomic and caused damage to public coffers”.

According to the agency, it was found that prosecutors transferred to work in Curitiba received daily allowances and tickets for years, in addition to having been selected based on non-impersonal criteria.

According to the decision, the amounts must be reimbursed jointly by Janot, Deltan and the chief prosecutor of the Attorney General’s Office in Paraná, João Vicente Beraldo Romão. The three will also have to pay individual fines of R$200,000.

Deltan, who intends to run for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies, said on his Twitter account that the specific decision does not make him ineligible, as he is still subject to appeal in court. The same goes for Janot, who, like the head of the task force, also recently joined Podemos.

If they are convicted on account of irregularities in a non-appealable decision, however, they must be included in the Clean Record Law and will be ineligible for eight years, unless they are able to reverse the situation in the higher courts.

Deltan said he was convicted of fighting corruption and accused TCU ministers of having been chosen by investigated and convicted politicians “who protect themselves through the privileged forum and the rigging of the courts.”

“The denounced-politician-ministers ran over 14 technical demonstrations from five institutions that said that everything was regular and, even if it was irregular, it would not be my responsibility. And no, the conviction does not make me ineligible. But the truth for old politics does not matter,” he wrote.

Deltan, called a “brat” by former president Lula at an event at Fiesp this Tuesday (9), also released, on his Instagram profile, an ironic video in which he appears eating popcorn, supposedly watching the TCU trial, with facial expressions of surprise.

Lawyer Elísio de Azevedo Freitas, who represents Janot, alleged the lack of feasible parameters for the quantification of the alleged damage to the treasury and said that the allocation of budgetary resources to the task force was never object of reservation or questioning by the Superior Council of the Public ministry.

He argued that all the members in question were based in units based outside Curitiba and regularly resided in their respective cities. Also according to the lawyer, the prosecutors accumulated Lava Jato activities with their obligations in the original capacity.

The TCU ministers also pointed out in the decision “offenses to the principle of impersonality”, due to the lack of technical criteria in choosing which prosecutors would integrate the operation.

The rapporteur of the case, Minister Bruno Dantas, said that “a manager of a public body must necessarily be guided by administrative principles, among them, motivation, economy, reasonableness and impersonality”.

At this point, Janot’s defense argued that the task force’s choice of regional prosecutors had prior authorization from the Superior Council of the Public Ministry and that the principle of impersonality “cannot be taken to the extreme” of preventing it from being established at random. .

“The criteria adopted for the choice and designation of the members who made up the task force were legitimate and correct, insofar as, undoubtedly, they combined competence and experiences compatible with the theme”, he said.

The court did not judge the exercise of the institutional functions of the MPF and remained only in the administrative management of the body’s resources.

Janot’s defense claimed damage in the exercise of the adversary system due to the short term imposed by the court and the difficulty of accessing elements of the process.

He also said that he is still evaluating which appeals path is appropriate in court. Among the options are the motion for clarification, in which the process is analyzed by the same rapporteur, or an appeal for reconsideration, in which it remains in the same collegiate, but is drawn to another rapporteur minister.

Former judge Sergio Moro (União Brasil) offered solidarity to the group on his Twitter profile and called the TCU’s decision absurd.

“Apply and prosecute. Abuse cannot prevail. Lava Jato recovered R$6 billion for Petrobras. Questioning daily paid legally and with cause is a joke,” he said.