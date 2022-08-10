Deolane Bezerra changes the look; see before and after

Deolane Bezerra, 34, decided to change her look. With shorter strands and in another shade of blonde, the lawyer showed her new hair on a social network.

The lawyer, who has more than 14 million people on Instagram, posed to show off her new hair on Instagram. “Transforming the hair of dear Deolane Bezerra”, said the hairdresser of the digital influencer.

On the social network, the lawyer celebrated the new hair color. “Blonde. My people, you know I’m crazy. I didn’t go bald. Really blonde. I was suffering from this hair color. My hair didn’t break at all. My hair has never gone blonde in this life,” she said.

Also on the social network, the lawyer interacted with her followers on Instagram and, when she opened the question box, she came across a message calling her “stranded”.

“Hey, woman, won’t you ever unravel again?”, asked the lawyer’s anonymous fan.

Without saying anything, the influencer replied: “Better alone than poorly accompanied”.

A year after the death of MC Kevin, the singer’s widow started a romance with Antônio Mandarrari, which did not last long. But she doesn’t hide how much she misses the funk singer, who died after falling from the fifth floor of a building.

In mid-May, Deolane and Antônio’s relationship ended after an argument. They were together for about three months. In addition to romance, both shared business partnerships.

But after the end of the relationship, Mandarrari published an indirect on social networks after rumors about the fight.

“I see every story, every statement? It’s a good thing Dona Maria created a man, see? Die with me. Give me a hit here, what a hit I’ve taken in my whole life. Go away with me and it’s okay. The world goes round. The wheel turns. For some people the wheel is very big and for others it is small, it turns faster, but I prefer to be a man?”, he began.

“I even said that when the doctor took me upside down, by the legs, he said: ‘Dona Maria, it’s a male’, until today I have honored that, so I’m going to keep it there, because also, Dona Maria taught me that whoever is ashamed is not ashamed and I will stay in mine”, added Deolane’s ex-affair.