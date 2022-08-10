Deolane Bezerra radically changes the look and shows her new version

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/casKU_FBj4g/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/casKU_FBj4g/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/casKU_FBj4g/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/casKU_FBj4g” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Deolane Bezerra it has a new look! The lawyer shared with her followers on Tuesday (9) that she abandoned the mega hair and surprised with a super radical change, betting on her shoulder-length hair.

Who released the new look of the influencer was her hairdresser João Franco, a wick specialist. “Transforming dear Deolane’s hair,” he wrote in the publication’s caption.

In the comments, fans of the ‘doctor’ made a point of praising and supporting the change. “Congratulations, my love, it’s even more beautiful 😍”, wrote an internet user. “In addition to being beautiful, it was very elegant!”, said another fan.

Last Monday (8), the influencer used her Instagram to interact with followers and took the opportunity to give more details about his love life.

After an internet user asked in the box of questions if the influencer would not ‘unravel’, she made a point of saying that she is happy at the pace she is living. “Better alone than badly accompanied”, she said in the response to the follower.

It is worth mentioning that Deolane has not yet taken on any romance since the death of her ex-fiancé, the funk singer MC Kevinwho died in an accident last year after falling from the fifth floor of a building in Rio de Janeiro.

Recently, the lawyer spoke during an interview with the program ‘Sensational’ about the relationship with the singer.” I believe that Kevin in my life and I in his was a purpose of God. So I gladly accept. I have my moments of sadness, as I have moments of happiness that he passed through my life. He will always be missed and remembered.”

According to the lawyer, the feeling for him was changing into something that is eternalized. “It’s just that this longing keeps changing, because things start to come in. [novas] in my life, which they fill. The head doesn’t stop, it doesn’t just focus on that. I’ll keep praying for him until the last day… Today, I’m in that transitional phase of clinging to God and praying. It’s the only thing I can do,” he stated.

