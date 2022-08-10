Desperate, Batista asks the doctor if Joana will live after the shooting and the answer leaves him devastated: “it may take a while”

In The Carnation and the Rose, Joana (Tasia Camargo) will end up sacrificing his own life to save Batista (Luis Melo). In the killing, some bandits will invade the washerwoman’s house and, when pointing a gun at the banker, the woman will throw herself in front and receive the shot.

Outside, Catarina will be passing with Petruchio (Eduardo Moscovis) and you will hear the sound of the shot: “You stay here, Catarina, and I’ll see what’s going on. Stay there, protect yourself!” the farmer will speak. The protagonist will be desperate and will scream: “One shot, help, please help.”

Afterwards, Petruchio will enter Joana’s house and will soon be startled to see her on the floor: “Kill her!”, he will say, who will then run after the bandits. Criminals, on the other hand, will flee. Tássia Camargo’s character will soon be taken to a hospital and Batista will not be pleased with what he will hear from the doctor.

“You’d better go away, she needs to rest and it may still take some time for her to regain consciousness”, the doctor will speak. “How long?” asks the banker. “We can’t say”, says the professional, leaving Catarina’s father very nervous without a definitive answer about the future of his beloved. “Be honest with me, what are the odds? Will she live?” asked the rich man. “I still don’t have an answer,” counters the doctor.