Did we really have a good role in Libertadores?

I read around, on portals and social networks, that Vítor Pereira’s team honored the white mantle in this 63rd edition of the Copa Libertadores de América. Many specifically cite the elimination of Boca Juniors, in the round of 16. So I decided to consult my competition performance files. Please follow along with me.

Well, the club played a total of ten matches. Only two wins, against five draws and three defeats. The overall use was only 36.67%. And the goals? We scored five out of ten games. So, frighteningly low average of 0.5 per game. And we took seven, which gives an average of 0.7 per encounter.

There is a particularly astonishing fact in this campaign led by the Lusitanian Vítor Pereira. The last Corinthians goal in the competition was scored by Adson, in the 18th minute of the first half, in a draw (1-1) against the alternative team of Always Ready, from Bolivia, still in the qualifying phase.

From that moment, until the farewell at Maracanã, on August 9, there were no less than 432 minutes without scoring a single goal. Translation: six hours and 12 minutes of zero productivity on offense. And see that I’m not even counting the additions of these matches.

The Corinthians player has a lot to be proud of in Tite’s team, which on July 4, 2012 won the Libertadores title unbeaten. In that tournament, we advanced in first place in the group that included Cruz Azul, from Mexico; National, from Paraguay; and Deportivo Táchira, from Venezuela.

Then, in the round of 16, we passed Emelec, from Ecuador, overcoming even the dishonest refereeing of José Buitrago, in the first match held in Guayaquil. On Wednesdays, we triumphed over Vasco, with a great contribution from Cássio. In the semifinal, we eliminated Santos from the acclaimed Neymar. In the final, a draw and a victory over Boca Juniors. In total, there were 14 games, with eight wins and six draws. No defeat.

goals? 22 noted. Therefore, average of 1.57 per game. We only took four. Average of 0.28 per game.

The following year, the club was doing well in the competition, until it was forked by Paraguayan Carlos Amarilla, in the round of 16, in what was the most scandalous robbery in Libertadores history.

Since then, however, performance has always been far below expectations. I will resort to memory. The attentive reader will correct me if there is a mistake. In 2015, after the preliminary dispute, he finished the qualifying round in first place. In the round of 16, however, they lost the first match 0-2 to the modest Guaraní, from Paraguay. On the way back, at home, another defeat: 0 to 1.

The following year, another fall in the round of 16, in a clash against the Uruguayan Nacional. A goalless draw in the first leg and a 2-2 draw in the match played in Itaquera. In 2018, the tormentor of the round of 16 was Colo Colo. Defeat by 0 to 1 in Chile and insufficient victory by 2 to 1 in Itaquera.

The nightmare continued in 2020. In the preliminary round, they lost 0-1 to the Paraguayan Guaraní, away from home. In Itaquera, a 2-1 victory. The visitor’s qualified goal took the Musketeer team out of the competition.

Even with a bunch of very expensive signings, the performance in 2022 left something to be desired. The investment of the current topology in medallions such as Willian, Paulinho, Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto did not have the intended effect.

The change in fitness methods has led to a series of injuries and absences in key matches. Even when good athletes were available, the coaching staff did not know how to form a starting base team or a game repertoire suitable for continental competition. At times, these physical and tactical problems added to the group’s apathy, as occurred at various times in the two contests against Flamengo.

It is worth mentioning that, in the last five years, we faced the red-black carioca 16 times. There were two wins, two draws and 12 defeats. Terrifying performance.

In 2012, Corinthians knew how to structure itself to overcome the natural barriers of the continental tournament. After that, however, it regressed, repeating the same management and strategy mistakes of previous years. The performance in 2022 shows that the current management has learned very little from success and failure. Serial errors, unsatisfactory results and a lot of suffering for Fiel. It needs to change.

