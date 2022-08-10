Director says that Jô gave Rolex a car for the team – 08/10/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

About a month and a half ago, director Willem van Weerelt, who worked with Jô Soares for more than 28 years, spoke by phone with the comedian. The two had not seen each other in person since the beginning of the pandemic and agreed that the next conversation would be a personal meeting. Didn’t have time. Jô died last week, aged 84.

“But he knew everything that was going on with me. He called to find out about my health, the family and he had recommended me for a job”, Willem tells the column.

The director highlights that Jô took care of everyone around him and was a very generous person. “He gave me a Rolex belt, for example. For a guy who worked in the production, I saw him give him a car, because the guy lived far away and he presented him with a car”, he said.

Willem remembers that he gained Jô’s trust when he was still working as a cameraman at Globo, in the 1980s. At the time, the comedian had just bought a new camera and asked him how the equipment worked. “By coincidence, it was the same camera I had. I taught him how to use the equipment, and there I gained his trust.”

Willem directed the comedian in the programs Veja o Gordo and Jô Onze e Meia, on SBT, and later on Programa do Jô, on Globo. According to him, in all, Jô made almost 15 thousand interviews. “In 95% of the cases they were interesting people. In the other 5%, he managed, with his talent, to make them look good. He would get milk out of a stone”, he says.

One of Jô’s most remarkable interviews — and which went viral on social media — is when he talks with Finnish-born plastic artist Eila Ampula. She provoked laughter in the audience by answering Jô’s questions in a short and objective way.

At one point, Eila said that her only motivation for artistic production was that people liked the work enough to buy it. “Don’t you get an artistic satisfaction when you do work?”, Jo asked her. “Bullshit,” she countered.

Willem remembers that Eila’s participation was an indication of her, as the artist was known to her grandmother. “Jo showed there how he knew how to play with the situation. [Eila] he said some things that someone else could easily be put off by, and he didn’t. He spelled it out. The audience loved it, and she came back on the show a few more times,” he says.

Behind the camera, the director adds that Jô was also very good-natured. “And his good mood infected the whole team.”

THIRD SIGN

Former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) attended the premiere of the play “São Paulo”, starring actress Regina Braga, at the Italia Bandeirantes theater in São Paulo last week. The show is directed by Isabel Teixeira. Journalists Sandra Annenberg and Ernesto Paglia were there.