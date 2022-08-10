Discomfort and the brake on excitement: Vasco’s first hours after the sale of SAF

It was just over 10pm last Sunday when the result was announced: Vasco’s Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) was sold to 777 Partners. Happiness took care of those present at the headquarters of the Dungeon and also on social networks. But the next day was of different feelings.

In the early afternoon of last Monday, the American company announced the first two directors of the Brazilian branch that is promised to be the flagship of the company’s sports arm. But if the name of Paulo Bracks was already expected, that of Luiz Mello caused discomfort.

Then CEO of the club, he was in negotiations with 777 and will now occupy the same position, only in SAF. He moved from the association to the football department. There is no illegality in the act, but there were questions about a possible conflict of interest by fans.

Even management allies understand that the hiring of a high-ranking director of the association, made by the SAF, went wrong. It was already night when the club announced Mello’s dismissal. And in the meantime, Josh Wander, founding partner of 777 Partners urged the crowd to be patient.

The long text has promises of commitment and respect for the history of Cruz-Maltino, but has not yet indicated concrete news. In fact, the constitution of the new company is still ongoing.

A lot of bureaucracy has been done – and is expected to be over in about ten days – but the word “patience” was a bucket of cold water in the excitement of the fans. A brake that the internet immediately understood.