Djavan denies rumors of serious neurological disease

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Djavan denies rumors of serious neurological disease 1 Views

In Brazil, according to the IBGE, every year about 700 million new cases of parkinson’s disease arise. According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), about 1% of the world population over the age of 65 has the disease.

This week, there were some rumors that singer Djavan, 73, had Parkinson’s disease, after the artist showed some tremors in public.

Globo reporter reveals he has Parkinson’s disease

However, the singer denied that he has Parkinson’s. He revealed that the symptoms were another disease. According to him, the disease was diagnosed by a doctor and after being treated it no longer manifested itself. He further revealed that even with the rumors, no one had asked directly about the matter.

In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, ale explained. “I had something called essential tremor. Some have it on their hands, others on their legs. I had it in my head. It was cool because you show up and that already comes out, you could see it right away. And it’s very emotional. If you’re worried, that accentuates it,” she said.

Djavan said that after receiving the diagnosis, he was medicated and was fine. “I didn’t have anything else. It is a dysfunction caused by lack of sleep. The less you sleep, the more prone you are to essential tremor. I’ve never been the guy who slept the most in my life. I am better now.”

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Alderman Felipe Becari’s team issues a note after a complaint of embezzlement

São Paulo councilor Felipe Becari (União Brasil) expressed his opinion after the LeoDias column published, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved