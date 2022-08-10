Do you eat red meat? WATCH OUT! Check out what this study says

In the last few decades, there has been an increase in the number of scientists pointing out how the consumption and digestion of red meat can be harmful to health. Thus, it is known that there is a real relationship between a diet based on this food and the chance of developing cardiovascular diseases. This study even goes further and explains exactly how this happens in the human body.

The red meat problem

If you’ve seen a lot of content about the need to reduce red meat in your diet, know that it’s no accident. This is because recent studies point out that, although meat contains a lot of protein and that is necessary, it also has saturated fat and other components that are dangerous.

Given this, there is already talk about the relationship between beef and the risk of developing high cholesterol, hypertension and even a heart attack. Not to mention the carcinogenic potential of meat, especially when embedded, as is the case with sausages.

Furthermore, there is still environmental pressure that demonstrates how meat consumption directly supports deforestation, as the large meat-producing countries harbor the practice of cutting down trees to open up pasture for cattle. In the midst of all this, new discoveries are still being made, such as this study that we are going to talk about now.

Red meat digestion

If we need to keep something in mind, it is that we are not exclusively carnivorous animals, as we need plant fibers a lot for digestion. In this regard, the American Heart Association has prepared and published a new study that present even more problematic on the subject of red meat digestion.

According to scientists, there is a direct relationship between the chemicals produced in the stomach during the digestion of red meat and cardiovascular disease. On the other hand, the same was not observed in poultry, fish and eggs.

To illustrate better, we will mention trimethylamine N-Oxide, which is a chemical produced during the digestion of red meat that has a lot of L-Carnitine. This could be a factor that would intensify cardiovascular disease beyond the fat content.