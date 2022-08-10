Doctor suspected of being an accomplice of Bruno Krupp will have to testify

Bruno Nogueira Teixeira, a doctor suspected of being an accomplice of Bruno Krupp, would have asked for the transfer of the model from the ward to the ICU, in a possible attempt to prevent him from being sent to the prison. He must testify at the Barra da Tijuca Police Station (16th DP) this Tuesday, 9.

Credit: Playback/InstagramDoctor suspected of being an accomplice of Bruno Krupp will have to testify

The doctor is now investigated for procedural fraud and misrepresentation due to an earlier assessment of Krupp’s clinical condition.

The digital influencer is accused of riding a motorcycle at high speed and killing a 16-year-old on July 30. Bruno Krupp was transferred last Saturday, 6th, to the Emergency Care Unit of the Gericinó Penitentiary Complex.

According to the police investigation, the doctor was hired by the model’s family to take care of him at the Marcos Moraes Hospital, in the north of Rio de Janeiro, where he was undergoing treatment for the injuries caused by the accident. Teixeira issued a report that said Krupp had a kidney problem and needed follow-up in the ICU, with possible need for hemodialysis sessions.

The assessment came shortly after the Court determined that the influencer was taken to a prison hospital.

Teixeira’s opinion, however, was different from that of the hospital’s doctors, who had already released Krupp to be transferred to the prison system and remain in preventive detention.