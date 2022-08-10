Is the FGTS profit part of the calculation of the 40% fine in case of dismissal?

On July 26, Caixa Econômica Federal finally concluded the payment of BRL 13.2 billion related to the 2021 FGTS profit. With that, those who had BRL 100 in their account, for example, received BRL 2.75 most. While people with a balance of R$ 1,000 earned R$ 27.49. Currently, the FGTS profitability is fixed at 3% per year.

However, what many people doubt is whether this FGTS profit is part of the calculation of the 40% fine in case of dismissal. So, to know more about it, check it out below.

Does FGTS profit enter into the calculation of the 40% fine on layoffs?

Thus, it must be said that the FGTS profit has been the right of workers since 2017. These profits result from the interest charged on loans to infrastructure projects, basic sanitation and home ownership credit. As a result, the yield on FGTS resources improves.

However, is this extra money deposited in the FGTS accounts considered in the calculation of the 40% fine? The employer pays this fine to the formal worker in the event of dismissal without just cause. And the answer is no. FGTS profits are not considered in this account.

As is known, when the worker with a formal contract is dismissed without just cause, he is entitled to receive the entire balance of the FGTS, if he wants. In addition, he is also entitled to a termination fine of 40% on top of that amount. But this 40% is calculated on top of the total deposited over time, and on the annual yield of 3%. But the values ​​referring to the profit are not considered.

